When does Days of our Lives alum Alison Sweeney’s new Hannah Swensen Mysteries film premiere on Hallmark?

Days of our Lives alum Alison Sweeney will always be known to soap fans as the villainous Sami Brady.

However, Alison has also made a name for herself, playing a very popular character in a movie franchise on Hallmark Mystery (formerly Hallmark Movies and Mysteries).

Alison has played Hannah Swensen in the Hannah Swensen Mysteries for years, earning her a whole new fan base.

Hannah fans seriously can’t get enough of the baker who always finds herself at the center of a murder mystery.

In February, Alison revealed the last installment in the Hannah Swensen Mysteries, based on the book series, would be coming soon.

Subscribe to our Soaps newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

The good news for Hannah and Alison fans is the wait is almost over.

When does Alison Sweeney’s new Hannah Swensen Mysteries film premiere?

One Bad Apple: A Hannah Swensen Mystery will be the next film in the series to be released. Alison previously shared that not only was she starring in the movie, but she also wrote and directed it.

Hallmark Mystery dropped a trailer for the next Hannah Swensen flick a couple of weeks ago with a couple of surprises. One was that Cameron Mathison’s Mike is not featured as Hannah’s fiance, Mike Kingston.

One Bad Apple: A Hannah Swensen Mystery will premiere on Friday, April 5 at 9/8c. That’s right, the movie was turned out quickly, and Hannah is back this week.

In the trailer, Hannah fans are given their first glimpse of Days of our Lives alum Victor Webster taking over as one of the leading men in the Hannah Swensen franchise.

Last week, Hallmark Mystery dropped a sneak peek at the movie to get fans even more excited for the next installment.

Days of our Lives alums Alison Sweeney and Victor Webster star in new Hannah Swensen movie

Victor takes on the role of Chad Norton, who just so happens to be Lake Eden’s prosecutor. In true Hannah fashion, she’s once again smack dab in the middle of a murder investigation.

This time, though, Hannah may be the target or the suspect, and Chad’s trying to figure out which one. In the sneak peek, Chad learns that a knife found at the scene belongs to Hannah.

It happens just as Hannah walks up with her signature cookies to hear the information. Hannah soon realizes, thanks to Chad, that she’s a suspect in the latest Lake Eden murder. A distraught Hannah drops the box of cookies on the floor.

Alison Sweeney kills it again as Hannah Swensen in the latest film in the hit Hallmark Mystery franchise, and we’ve only seen the sneak peek.

Be sure to tune in Friday, April 5 at 9/8c to watch One Bad Apple: A Hannah Swensen Mystery.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.