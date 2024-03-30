Days of our Lives spoilers: Girls night out, family drama, forbidden teen romance, and a marriage bombshell

Days of our Lives spoilers tease Salem has a little something for everyone coming up on the hit Peacock soap.

May sweeps are on the horizon, and Days is setting the stage for another jaw-dropping month that should have fans glued to TV screens.

The latest preview video hints at how the daytime drama plans to do just that.

One way involves the fallout of Holly (Ashley Puzemis) finally coming clean that the drugs she overdosed on were hers, not Tate’s (Jamie Martin Mann).

Another has to do with learning the truth about Everett (Blake Berris), which leads to a shocking discovery Jada (Elia Cantu) never saw coming.

Some funny moments in the latest Days of our Lives preview will also have fans laughing out loud.

So much drama hitting Salem

In the preview footage, Brady (Eric Martsolf), Eric (Greg Vaughan), Nicole (Arianne Zucker), and EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) are consumed with shock as Holly sets the record straight on the drugs. A flip of the scene shows Nicole breaking down before Brady unleashes his anger on Holly in defense of Tate.

Later, Theresa (Emily O’Brien) and Brady bring Tate home only to issue him a serious warning. Brady makes it clear that Tate needs to stay away from Holly.

It should surprise no one that Tate doesn’t listen and makes a beeline for Holly at the DiMera mansion. The teens share a reunion kiss that will likely land them both in trouble.

Meanwhile, Jada learns from Sloan (Jessica Serfaty) that she’s actually still married to Everett/Bobby. Several black-and-white flashes hit the screen of Jada, Everett, and Stephanie (Abigail Klein) until we see Rafe (Galen Gering) declaring, “This is going to get ugly.”

The drama is at an all-time high, but the preview also teases some fun about going down on Days.

Good times are coming to Salem

In the footage, Johnny (Carson Boatman) steps up to help Chanel (Raven Bowens) at Sweet Bits. The newlyweds enjoy working together, especially when Johnny uses baking to put the moves on – his wife.

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that Marlena (Deidre Hall) and Paulina (Jackée Harry) play catch-up now that Paulina’s health crisis has been resolved. Well, these two don’t just catch up. They have a girl’s night out.

It’s smiles all around, as Paulina and Marlena enjoy quality time together – with some adult beverages. These two are definitely going to have Days viewers grinning from ear to ear and we can’t wait to see what happens next on their night on the town.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.