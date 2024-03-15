Days of our Lives star Greg Vaughan suffers medical emergency on vacation

Days of our Lives fan favorite Greg Vaughan (Eric) has revealed that he suffered a medical emergency while on vacation this week.

The actor shocked Days fans with the news that a spring break trip with his three sons went awry.

Greg and his boys were in Colorado to enjoy skiing when he became severely sick.

Taking to Instagram, Greg opened up about his ordeal with a post that included a photo of him at urgent care hooked up to oxygen.

Greg started his IG post with an infamous quote from the famous flick Forrest Gump.

Then he went on to joke that his life is like a soap opera on and off-screen before spilling the tea on what he called “another great Vaughan adventure! 🤦🏻‍♂️.”

The father and sons spring break trip took a turn when, after one day, Greg was feeling tired, experiencing shortness of breath, and he had a severe headache. Greg made sure to stay hydrated and took some medicine in hopes of kicking his sickness to have fun with his boys.

Unfortunately, that was not the case for Greg, who had a rough night and was not feeling much better the next day. Greg was forced to tell his sons he had to stay home to rest.

After losing two days with his boys, Greg finally went to urgent care.

“Two full days gone, enough was enough, I finally surrendered & went to urgent care and to my shock I learned that I was experiencing severe altitude sickness! My Blood Oxygen was at 54% & my lungs were full of fluids! Blood oxygen, also known as oxygen saturation, represents the percentage of hemoglobin in your red blood cells that is carrying oxygen. Most people have an oxygen level of 95-100%….”

In a follow-up Instagram post, Greg revealed that after four hours, two bags of IVs, and an oxygen tank strapped to his face, he was told he should leave the mountain immediately. That was not an option for him because he wanted his boys to have one last day on their vacation.

Greg was able to go home with an oxygen tank in tow, which was a good laugh for all. The actor had his boys waiting on him to help him mend as the vacation winded down.

“In all seriousness, no matter your age, and all the times I’ve ⛷️ & 🏂 in my lifetime, Colorado Rockies is no joke! As they say, ‘take a breathe and smell the roses!’ That is truly something we need to remember & appreciate! #recoveryinprogress #myadventures 🙏🏻🤘🏼👊🏼” he ended his second IG post.

Greg Vaughan’s Days of our Lives costars react to his health scare

It didn’t take long for Greg’s initial social media post to become flooded with replies from his Days of our Lives family.

Deidre Hall (Marlena), Daniel Feuerriegel (EJ), and Eric Martsolf (Brady) were the first to share love, support, and concern for Greg.

Robert Scott Wilson (Alex), along with former Days of our Lives alums Brandon Beemer (Shawn), Martha Madison (Belle), Kristian Alfonso (Hope), Alison Sweeney (Sami), and Scott Reeves (Jake), all chimed in warmed thoughts, prayers and words of encouragement for their friend.

Greg Vaughan had quite the scare on his spring break trip that didn’t turn out how he or his sons imagined. Thankfully, he is on the mend and will be fine.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.