Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Xander helps himself, Holly in hot water, and Everett gets a clue

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit Peacock soap tease it’s time for people to face the music.

A lot is going on in Salem right now, with the aftermath of Clyde’s (James Read) drug ring having a ripple effect in town.

That is the case with Holly (Ashley Puzemis), and Xander (Paul Telfer), who are fighting to save themselves.

Everett (Blake Berris) takes center stage next week, too, with the focus on learning more about his past.

It’s not all doom and gloom in Salem.

Subscribe to our Soaps newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Days of our Lives fans will also see love, happiness, and even a romantic reunion play out on the show.

Holly gets a reality check

This week ended with Holly finally admitting to Nicole (Arianne Zucker), EJ (Dan Feuerriegel), Brady (Eric Martsolf), and Eric (Greg Vaughan) that the drugs she took were hers, not Tate’s (Jamie Martin Mann).

Holly pays the price for her actions next week as Nicole brings the hammer down on her daughter for lying. While Nicole reels from Holly’s truth bomb, she leans on Eric, bringing out EJ’s jealous side.

Over with Tate, he gets a relationship lecture from Theresa (Emily O’Brien), of all people. Before the week is over, Brady and Theresa bring Tate home, but their problems with him are far from over.

Tate can’t quit Holly – causing even more trouble for the teen.

Xander and Everett search for the truth

Everett lets Marlena (Deidre Hall) hypnotize him again, where he learns something new about his past. After he fills Stephanie (Abigail Klein) on what happened, she gets some much-needed advice from Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes) and Eric.

Meanwhile, Jada (Elia Cantu) isn’t buying anything from Everett’s mouth. In fact, she’s even more determined than ever to expose Everett/Bobby as he begins to jeopardize her relationship with Rafe (Galen Gering).

Another person looking for answers is Xander (Paul Telfer), who carefully goes through the evidence against him. It looks like he finds something because Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) and Xander have news for Rafe about the investigation.

Love, romance, and friendship ramp up on Days

Elsewhere in Salem, Abe (James Reynolds) and Paulina (Jackée Harry) get more news about her cancer, while Paulina has a heart-to-heart with Marlena about her miracle.

Johnny (Carson Boatman) helps Chanel (Raven Bowens) at work and Harris spends some quality time with Ava (Tamara Braun).

The aftermath of the kidnapping takes a toll on Wendy (Victoria Grace), leaving Tripp (Lucas Adams) worried.

All of this, plus, Alex (Robert Scott Wilson) asks Theresa to move back in as they rekindle their romance.

It’s another must-see week in Salem! Be sure to tune in so not a moment of the juicy entertainment is missed.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.