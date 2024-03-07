What happened to Sloan on Days of our Lives? That’s a question on Day’s fans’ minds after the hit Peacock soap did a switcheroo with the actress playing Sloan.

Jessica Serfaty has played legal eagle and troublemaker Sloan Peterson since the character hit Salem in 2022.

However, today’s Days of our Lives episode pulled a fast one on fans with a new actress in the role.

The only information given to viewers was a voiceover announcing that Natasha Hall is now playing the character.

Then it was business as usual, with Sloan now taking over Tate’s (Jamie Martin Mann) case because of Theresa (Emily O’Brien) and her new brilliant idea to help her son.

So why the sudden change in who’s playing Sloan on the hit daytime drama?

Let’s take a look at what we know.

What happened to Sloan on Days of our Lives?

There is good news for those Sloan fans out there. Yes, some are fond of Jessica and her portrayal of the pot-stirring lawyer. Jessica isn’t out for good.

According to Soap Opera Digest, Natasha has stepped in temporarily to play Sloan. Natasha will appear in three episodes of the hit Peacock soap spanning this week and next.

There was no reason given for the change-up, and neither the show nor Jessica revealed why she would be MIA for a hot minute.

Meanwhile, as Days viewers saw, Natasha was thrown right into the mix of a major storyline.

Aside from Sloan taking on Tate as a client, she’s playing mommy to Nicole (Arianne Zucker) and Eric’s (Greg Vaughan) son, who stole.

Being a mom isn’t all it’s cracked up to be, though, especially when Eric pays more attention to Jude than Sloan. Natasha will sink her teeth into that before her time is up in Salem.

Who is the new actress playing Sloan on Days?

Playing Sloan is Natasha’s first forte in the soap world. Natasha has several primetime gigs under her belt, though, including stints on Seal Team, Mom, and The Kominsky Method.

The Disappearance of Toby Blackwood and A Little White Lie are two films in which Natasha has played key roles in the last few years.

On a personal note, Natasha got engaged to Leo Howard last summer.

Other than that, not much else is known about Natasha at this time. The actress has yet to comment on her current Days gig.

What did you think of a Sloan change-up?

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.