Days of our Lives stars to appear on Weakest Link: Here’s when to tune in

Days of our Lives stars are setting out to try their hand at another very popular genre: game shows.

The Weakest Link returns in April for Season 4, and several fan favorites from Days will be on hand to kick off in style.

Martha Madison (ex-Belle), Lindsay Arnold (ex-Allie), Galen Gering (Rafe), Tina Huang (Trask), Bryan Dattilo (Lucas), Victoria Konefal (ex-Ciara), Eric Martsolf (Brady) and Zach Tinker (ex-Sonny) are all competing for the grand prize.

For those unaware, Weakest Link forces contestants to answer questions to add money to the pot, but a wrong answer has serious ramifications.

Not only does a wrong answer drain the pot, but it also can lead to a contestant being eliminated, which happens at the end of each round.

Jane Lynch hosts Weakest Link, putting her signature wit, humor, and sass to good use.

When will Days of our Lives stars appear on Weakest Link?

Tune in on Tuesday, April 2, at 9/8c on NBC to watch the Days stars and alums on the hit game show. The episode will stream on Peacock the next day.

The Weakest Link will air on Tuesdays for a couple of weeks before taking a hiatus and returning to Monday nights on Monday, May 20, at 9/8c.

Thanks to the trailer for the game show, Days of our Lives fans know that each contestant puts their best soap face forward to introduce themselves. Oh yes, it’s soap fun at its best, with Jane even cracking a joke or two about the daytime world.

If you are wondering why a few stars are on the game show but no longer on Days of our Lives, Martha explained that, and it’s good.

Martha Madison speaks out about Days stars participating on Weakest Link

The talented actress opened up to Soaps.com not long after the game show trailer was revealed.

Martha revealed that the Days stars filmed the Weakest Link well over one year ago when they were all still on the hit Peacock soap.

“We taped that in November of 2022. I sort of assumed it was never going to air!” she spilled.

It turns out Madison and the rest of the group didn’t even know their episode was slated to air this spring until NBC dropped the trailer. As for the delay, Martha feels it has something to do with breaking up the Weakest Link seasons.

Instead of the Days cast being part of Season 3, their episode was held back to launch Season 4.

Whatever caused the delay, Days of our Lives fans will soon see some of their faves on Weakest Link.

Will you check out Galen, Bryan, Lindsay, Martha, Tina, Victoria, Eric, and Zach on the game show?

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.