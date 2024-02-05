Alison Sweeney announces new Hannah Swensen Mystery: Will Cameron Mathison return amid GAF deal?

Hannah Swensen fans can rejoice because another movie in the Hannah Swensen Mystery series is in the works at Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

Alison Sweeney, who plays Hannah, shared the good news the other day and revealed that she wrote the script for the movie.

One Bad Apple: A Hannah Swensen Mystery will reunite Alison with her former Days of our Lives and The Wedding Veil co-star Victor Webster.

“I’ve always loved working with Victor – from our years in daytime to our work together on The Wedding Veil. When writing the script and developing this movie, I knew he’d be a great addition to the Hannah Swensen family, and am thrilled that he said yes,” Alison expressed to TV Insider.

It didn’t take long for Hannah Swensen fans to notice that Alison didn’t mention anything about Cameron Mathison reprising his role as Mike Kingston, Hannah’s fiance.

The General Hospital star inked a deal with Good American Family last year, putting his future at Hallmark in question.

Will Cameron Mathison return to Hannah Swensen Mystery movies amid his GAF deal?

Last year, Cameron revealed that he signed a multi-picture deal with Hallmark’s competitor, Great American Family. The deal is for several years and will keep Cameron busy on the network.

Although his gig doesn’t prevent him from still appearing on General Hospital as Drew Cain, all signs point to him not being in future Hannah Swensen Mystery movies.

Since GAF and Hallmark are competitors, Cameron’s deal with GAF likely prohibits him from doing more movies for the channel. Cameron has not mentioned anything about leaving Hannah Swensen Mystery movies.

Alison didn’t either, but the addition of Victor and her lack of mentioning Cameron pretty much says it all.

What is One Bad Apple: A Hannah Swensen Mystery, and when will it premiere on Hallmark?

The new movie is based on the novel Apple Turnover Murder by Joanne Fluke. Hannah’s asked to teach a college baking class where, of course, one of her colleagues gets murdered.

While searching for the killer, Hannah meets Lake Eden’s prosecuting attorney, Chad Norton, played by Victor. Chad captures Hannah’s attention, likely confirming Cameron is out because Hannah has a new love interest.

“I’m really excited for the project I’m filming right now and I’m really excited for the fans,” Alison expressed to TV Insider.

Gabriel Hogan (Norman), Barbara Niven (Delores), Tess Atkins (Michelle), and Lisa Durupt (Andrea) will all return for One Bad Apple: A Hannah Swensen Mystery.

A premiere date for the next movie in the Hannah Swensen Mystery series hasn’t been revealed yet. However, considering the movie is just now filming, it’s a safe bet it will be late summer or early fall.

What do you think about A Hannah Swensen Mystery without Cameron?

Hannah Swensen movies can be streamed on Hallmark Now.