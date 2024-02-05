General Hospital spoilers: Anna pleads with Jagger, Spencer’s goodbye, and Sonny wants answers

General Hospital spoilers for this week’s episodes of the ABC soap tease February sweeps are coming in with force.

The writers started the month off hot with the surprise reveal that Jagger (Adam Harrington) was back in town.

As the search for who is after Sonny (Maurice Benard) and who shot Curtis (Donnell Turner) continues, more surprises are in store.

Some of the town gathers at the cemetery in Port Charles to say goodbye to a loved one after a tragic accident leaves them with no body to bury.

Everyone becomes a suspect when Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) gives Sonny an update.

Anna wants to work with Jagger

Anna (Finola Hughes) and Jordan (Tanisha Harper) have been investigating the attack on Sonny and Curtis’ injury.

They were busted last week as Jagger and his team showed up. Anna was shocked to see Jagger standing there.

In the General Hospital preview video, Anna pleads with Jagger to let her and Jordan help with the investigation.

He doesn’t appear pleased with the situation, and with Jordan’s prior run-in with the FBI, there’s some talking they must do.

Spencer’s goodbye

A sad moment takes over as the people who knew and loved Spencer (Nicholas Chavez) gather to say goodbye.

The actor is filming a Ryan Murphy production for Netflix, and he will be off-screen for months.

Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) is seen kneeling on the ground as the shot pans to the people gathered to mourn the loss.

Spencer’s presumed death even brings Cam (William Lipton) back to Port Charles.

Sonny wants answers

Sonny and Dante meet at his penthouse, and the mobster wants answers.

Not only was an attempt on his life made at the Metro Court, but there was also one in Puerto Rico on the island.

Unfortunately, there are no new leads, which makes things frustrating for Sonny.

Dante reveals that everyone is a suspect, and the video switches to different residents of Port Charles.

Safety is vital to Sonny, and until things are handled, he is on high alert. Ava (Maura West) is currently living with him as the same person who took a shot at Sonny likely left the gun for her.

The week promises to bring drama and surprises. Viewers won’t want to miss a single moment.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.