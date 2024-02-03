Days of our Lives spoilers: Harris is shot, The Pawn returns, and Clyde provokes Chad

Days of our Lives spoilers for the hit Peacock soap tease several shocking events take over Salem.

It’s February sweeps time, and Days just released a preview video that proves the show isn’t messing around this month.

The daytime drama has been moving right along this year with several twists and turns fans never saw coming.

That’s the case once again in a new preview video for Days of our Lives.

The aftermath of Ava (Tamara Braun) and Stefan’s (Brandon Barash) drunken tryst leaves them both freaking out.

Ava’s determined to make sure no one finds out they had sex, but that’s about to be the least of their problems.

All the walls closing in on Clyde, Ava, and Stefan?

In the video footage, Chad (Billy Flynn) and Everett (Blake Berris) visit Clyde (James Read) in prison. It should surprise no one that things go awry quickly after Chad reveals a raid went down at Wearhouse.

Clyde uses the information to get under Chad’s skin, which leads Chad to lunge at him. Although Everett pulls Chad off Clyde, the damage has been done, giving Clyde exactly what he wanted.

A flip of the scene shows EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) taunting Stefan that he’s going to jail, loving every minute of sticking it to his brother. Stefan seethes with anger as he listens to EJ gloat.

Meanwhile, Harris (Steve Burton) warns Rafe (Galen Gering) that once Clyde finds out about the raid, “all hell will break loose.” Boy, was he right too, because later, a mystery person shoots Harris in the alley behind the bistro.

Konstantin turns John back into The Pawn

If all the Salem drug drama wasn’t enough, Days of our Lives just gave fans an unexpected twist in The Pawn story. This week ended with John (Drake Hogestyn) meeting with Konstantin (John Kapelos).

Konstantin tells John a story about him coming to Greece years ago to give Konstantin a fatal message while holding up a red card. In true soap opera fashion, that card flips a switch in John, turning him back into The Pawn.

To see just how programmed John or The Pawn is, Konstantin orders him to put a gun to his head and pull the trigger. The video goes black after that, leaving Days fans wondering what happens next.

Listen, there’s no way Konstantin will let John shoot himself because Konstantin can use The Pawn programming to his advantage, especially when dealing with Steve (Stephen Nichols).

Plus, Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that John keeps a secret from Marlena (Deidre Hall) but not his buddy Patch. Sounds like John has some sort of clue something is off after he met with Konstantin.

Yep, that’s one twist we didn’t see coming, but we are here to see how it plays out on the hit Peacock soap.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.