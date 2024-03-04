Days of our Lives alums Alison Sweeney and Victor Webster tease Hannah Swensen film on Hallmark

Days of our Lives alums Alison Sweeney and Victor Webster are teaming up for a new Hannah Swensen film on Hallmark.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Alison shared the exciting news that another Hannah Swensen Mystery was coming last month.

However, the next film in the series will feature a significant change for Hannah.

Victor will take on the role of Hannah’s new love interest, Chad, now that Cameron Mathison, who played Mike, has signed a deal with Great American Family.

The other day, Alison and Victor gave Hannah Swensen fans something to talk about as they teased the upcoming flick.

They also shared some exciting news regarding when the film will hit Hallmark airwaves.

People magazine was given a first look at One Bad Apple: A Hannah Swensen Mystery. The magazine teased Hannah and Chad running into each other at a bar as they rehash a new murder.

There’s no question that Victor and Alison’s chemistry is off the charts. Chad and Hannah have a flirty banter that seriously has sparks flying.

“It’s not necessarily, you know, a connection at first. But she weasels her way in [to helping solve the mystery] and we start having a connection,” Victor shared. “And she tries to butter me up with all kinds of tasty treats. And so by the end of the movie, you’re seeing something interesting blossoming.”

Alison also wrote and directed the new flick and picked Victor as her new co-star.

“There were just these moments for each character that were so special to me when I was writing it, when I was watching it happen [while filming], I felt like a proud mom standing in the corner, like, ‘Oh, there it is! It’s happening!'” Alison expressed.

This isn’t the first time the two Days of our Lives alums have worked tougher on a Hallmark series.

Aside from being soap colleagues, Victor and Alison were coupled up in The Wedding Veil series for Hallmark.

When will One Bad Apple: A Hannah Swensen Mystery premiere on Hallmark?

Hannah Swensen fans can rejoice because the wait for the next film is only a month away.

One Bad Apple: A Hannah Swensen Mystery premieres on Hallmark Mystery — the rebranded Hallmark Movies and Mysteries network — on Friday, April 5 at 9/8c.

The film should address Cameron Mathison’s absence and answer questions that Hannah Swensen fans have asked about Mike and Hannah since Cameron announced his deal with GAF.

Mike might be MIA, but the Hannah Swensen series will continue with a new leading man for Hannah. We have to say that Victor is an excellent choice to replace Cameron, and we are excited to see the next installment in the series.

One Bad Apple: A Hannah Swensen Mystery premieres on Friday, April 5 at 9/8c on Hallmark Mystery. Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.