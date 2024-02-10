Alison Sweeney teases new Hallmark movie and Days of our Lives return

Days of our Lives fans will forever know Alison Sweeney as trouble-making Sami Brady.

However, over the past decade, Alison has made a name for herself, starring in some of Hallmark’s hottest movies and franchises.

Alison not only stars in them but has also been producing and even writing some of the Hallmark hits she stars in.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Alison just announced a new Hannah Swensen film that has her wearing multiple hats.

While her fans anxiously await that next Hannah movie, Alison has another Hallmark film to keep us all entertained.

The soap vet recently opened up about her latest film, Love & Jane, premiering on Hallmark on Saturday, February 10.

Alison Sweeney teases new Hallmark movie

Speaking with TV Insider, Alison opened up about Love & Jane, part of a month devoted to inspirational author Jane Austen.

It turns out this came about when Alison was working on another Hallmark film as the director along with David Weaver.

Their mutual love of Jane Austen had David pitch his idea for a movie to Alison, and before they knew it, they pitched it to Hallmark. As luck would have it, the network was already planning to do a couple of films about Jane Austen.

Soon after Alison and David’s pitch came in, a new Jane Austen event at Hallmark was created for February in honor of Valentine’s Day.

Alison also gave insight into what fans can expect from her latest film.

“Lilly meets her true love [Trevor, played by Benjamin Ayres] and gets advice from Jane on that, but what I really love about the story is that Jane’s advice is really more about Lilly needing to work on herself and care about who she is, rather than catching a guy,” Alison told TV Insider.

That’s not all the blonde beauty has been dishing about lately, either. Days of our Lives will celebrate its 60th anniversary soon, and Alison revealed if she will return for the celebration.

Is Alison Sweeney returning to Days of our Lives?

There’s no question that Alison loves her Days family and is always open to returning if her schedule allows. Given the milestone anniversary coming up, Alison let the powers at be know she would love to pop back into Salem.

“Are you kidding? All the time. Anytime,” she stated to Soap Hub about coming back for the 60th anniversary.

While Alison is interested in being part of the special celebration, she hasn’t had any conversations about it. However, Alison isn’t worried because there’s still time to figure it out.

“They know how I feel and how much I love [everyone at DAYS],” Alison expressed to SoapHub.

Days of our Lives’ 60th anniversary happens in 2025, but since the Peacock soap films six months in advance, Alison will likely have more to say on returning for the festivities later this year.

In the meantime, Alison Sweeney fans can catch her in Love & Jane and other fun Hallmark movies.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock. Love & Jane premieres on Saturday, February 10 at 8/7c on Hallmark.