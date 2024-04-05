General Hospital spoilers for next week: Jason and Sonny meet, Anna turns to Valentin, and more

General Hospital spoilers for next week’s episodes of the ABC soap tease that mystery continues to surround the people of Port Charles.

The town is in chaos, with Jason’s (Steve Burton) return causing unrest among several residents. Some were happy to see him back, while others were gunning for him.

Several storylines are rotating, including Heather Webber’s (Alley Mills) mental health status following her surgery.

Sonny (Maurice Benard) is spiraling as his paranoia about who to trust continues to eat away at him. Jason becoming an informant has blown him away, but little does he (or anyone else) know it is to save Carly (Laura Wright).

With May sweeps coming in just a few weeks, the writing team is working on making it one viewers won’t forget.

Here’s what to expect next week on General Hospital.

Preemption takes over Monday

After Friday’s episode, General Hospital viewers must wait until Tuesday for a new episode.

ABC will air extended solar eclipse coverage, so the daytime drama will be preempted nationwide.

New episodes will return on Tuesday, April 9.

Jason and Sonny are still at odds

Despite the decades of friendship, Sonny and Jason aren’t on the same page.

The two are meeting next week, and let’s just say things don’t go well. Sonny is still upset and feeling betrayed, and with Ava (Maura West) in his ear, it looks like their friendship may be over.

Jason is all about Carly. She is why he did what he did, and now he has something for her. Will the two couple up as expected?

Other Port Charles tidbits

Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) is working to get her law license back. Next week, she waits for word on her appeal.

And just as always, Gregory (Gregory Harrison) is there to give her some support.

Expect another Deception disaster at Home & Heart. It may be time for Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) and Lucy (Lynn Herring) to cut their losses. Besides that, Tracy (Jane Elliot) finds time to talk to Brook Lynn.

Nina (Cynthia Watros) and Drew (Cameron Mathison) will agree on something. Are these two the next unexpected pairing?

Anna (Finola Hughes) turns to Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) for some help. She has no idea he is the head of the snake she is trying to kill. Will he let on that he is part of the problem?

Talk about Ava and Sonny has been rife, and next week, Kristina (Kate Mansi) will give Avery’s mom the side-eye. What has her sense heightened?

Be sure to tune in next week so not a moment of the drama is missed.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.