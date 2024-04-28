When is the NCIS: Hawai’i series finale?

NCIS: Hawai’i is coming to an end much sooner than anticipated.

By now, most fans have already heard the bad news issued by CBS.

NCIS: Hawai’i has been canceled after three seasons, with the network passing on renewing it for a fourth.

Some fans are still holding out hope that the network could change its mind or that a secondary source could decide to resurrect the series.

A petition to save NCIS: Hawai’i is already landing many fan signatures, with social media posts buzzing about the effort.

But fans must tune in over the next few weeks to see the final episodes for Season 3.

When does the NCIS: Hawai’i series finale air on CBS?

The final new episode of NCIS: Hawai’i debuts on Monday, May 6. It is the second part of the Season 3 finale and is now also the series finale.

Fans can tune in to watch the first part of the Season 3 finale on Monday, April 29. After it airs on CBS, the episode will be available for streaming on Paramount+.

Details about the NCIS: Hawai’i series finale (spoilers ahead)

The full synopsis for the May 6 episode of NCIS: Hawai’i has been released. It contains some spoilers, though, referring to plot points from the previous episode from April 29.

The full synopsis reads: “Following a devastating ambush with a deadly bioweapon, the NCIS team must track down a mysterious terrorist group before they can strike again, on the conclusion of the two-part third season finale of the CBS Original series NCIS: Hawai’i.”

The episode is called Divided We Conquer, was written by Yalun Tu and Megan Bacharach, and was directed by Christine Moore.

More news from NCIS: Hawai’i and the NCISverse

Series star Vanessa Lachey was “gutted” by the cancelation news. She has played Special Agent in Charge Jane Tennant – a character who has also appeared on NCIS and NCIS: Los Angeles.

The news hit Lachey, her co-stars, and the fans very hard. And the reason for the show being canceled has also left folks frustrated.

Elsewhere, CBS ordered NCIS Season 22, bringing back one of the most-watched dramas in television history for more episodes. The new season will begin in the fall of 2024.

Here are the details about the NCIS Season 21 finale. It will end on a cliffhanger, giving fans something to think about during the summer hiatus.

Hopefully, the NCIS: Hawai’i series finale will not leave too many open-ended storylines, which could disappoint the fans.

Previous episodes of NCIS: Hawai’i are available for streaming on Paramount+. The streaming service also has older episodes of NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, and NCIS: New Orleans.

NCIS: Hawai’i airs Monday at 10/9c on CBS.