NCIS: Origins is in its first season on CBS. The new prequel show airs Monday nights after Season 22 episodes of NCIS.

The drama premiered with two episodes on the same night in October, introducing the new cast to CBS viewers.

In 1991, NCIS: Origins tells the early stories of Young Gibbs and Young Franks, who first partnered up on the job many years ago.

Mark Harmon is an executive producer and the narrator for NCIS: Origins. His son, Sean Harmon, is also an executive producer and had the idea for the show.

Mark even popped up again as Leroy Jethro Gibbs during the season premiere, with the character writing his memoirs while still in Alaska.

Subscribe to our NCIS newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Sean passed on, returning as Young Gibbs. He played the role during flashback episodes of NCIS, but Austin Stowell has the job on this new NCISVerse show.

When does NCIS: Origins return with new episodes?

We don’t get a new episode of NCIS: Origins on Monday, November 18. The Neighborhood and The Making of Gladiator II fills the time slot.

But don’t fear a long hiatus because it’s a short break for NCIS: Origins. A new episode of the show is scheduled for Monday, November 25.

The November 25 episode is called One Flew Over and serves as NCIS: Origins Season 1, Episode 7.

During the week off, fans can stream the first six episodes of NCIS: Origins on Paramount+. It could take a moment to get used to new actors playing the younger versions of Gibbs and Franks, but the show has some great stories.

NCIS: Origins also has more new episodes set to be released in December. That’s even more content for fans to enjoy before the winter hiatus.

More from the NCIS Universe

CBS ordered more episodes of NCIS: Origins. The network was pleased with the early ratings for its new show and ordered more content to debut this spring.

NCIS: Sydney Season 2 has a start date. This NCIS spin-off is set in Australia and found success on CBS during the Writers Strike (last year). Now, it returns with a new season and fresh stories from Down Under.

Here are the details on NCIS: Tony & Ziva. NCIS agents Ziva David and Anthony DiNozzo are back (played by Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo). The characters originally appeared on NCIS, but the new spin-off will pick up with their new lives in Europe.

Here are the early details on the NCIS fall finale. The episode should be a good one as CBS sends it on hiatus.

Previous episodes of NCIS: Origins are streaming on Paramount+.

NCIS: Origins airs Monday at 10/9c on CBS.