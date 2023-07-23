When does Chicago Fire return with new episodes?

Chicago Fire will eventually return to NBC, but not right away.

The network ordered a new season of Chicago Fire and planned to debut those episodes in Fall 2023.

When the Writers Strike began in May, an earlier hint was delivered that the season would get delayed.

And when the actors and actresses went on strike recently, it forced NBC to make a big announcement.

Production has halted on Chicago Fire Season 12, with no new episodes ready to air on NBC.

NBC has now revealed its new fall schedule. It is devoid of new content from One Chicago.

How long is the wait for new episodes of Chicago Fire?

Let’s start with the bad news. There is no end date in sight for the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

Negotiations have reportedly broken down, meaning contracts aren’t even being discussed.

If the strikes don’t end, the production team can’t return to working on Chicago Fire Season 12.

The hope would be that negotiations resume and that an agreement is reached between the sides within the next few months.

A quick resolution could mean production resumes in the fall and episodes begin debuting in the winter.

But with negotiations completely stalled, it is unlikely that Chicago Fire will air new content in 2023.

The prevailing winds also suggest difficulties in having content ready for early 2024.

It’s not exaggerating to state that Chicago Fire has been postponed indefinitely. There is no scheduled return date, and if the strikes drag out for months, episodes might not be ready for Spring 2024 either.

More television news

The major networks have all scrambled to find content for Fall 2023.

Over at CBS, NCIS: Hawai’i was taken off the schedule. CBS is also rolling out more seasons of its hit reality competition shows, including Survivor, Big Brother, and The Amazing Race.

A new show called Superfan debuts soon. On the reality competition show, contestants try to prove they are the biggest fan of a specific musical artist.

The downtime for Chicago Fire fans will be difficult due to the cliffhangers from Season 11. Fans still don’t have a resolution to Kelly Severide being missing in action.

One character is also clinging to life after getting injured during a domestic terror attack on the city.

At least the One Chicago shows are still airing repeat episodes on other networks during the downtime, and the shows are always available for streaming.

Chicago Fire is currently streaming on Peacock.