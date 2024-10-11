Blue Bloods fans are bracing for the final season of the hit CBS cop drama leading to the series ending this fall.

Last year, Blue Bloods fans were dealt a blow when it was announced that the show had been canceled after 14 seasons.

The cast, especially Donnie Wahlberg and his wife, Jenny McCarthy, fought with fans to get the show uncanceled.

Sadly, that didn’t happen, and the cast filmed the last episode of the series this summer.

As fall TV seems to be in full swing, fans wonder when the Reagan family will return to our screens.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

The good news is Season 14 of Blue Bloods will return soon. The bad news means the series finale is also near.

When does Blue Bloods return for the final season?

In one week, the final season of Blue Bloods returns. The first eight episodes of Season 14 premiered last spring, and now we will see the remaining episodes play out leading to the finale.

On Friday, October 18, Blue Bloods returns in its usual timeslot of 10/9c on CBS. Only eight episodes remain in the final season, meaning the series finale is on the horizon.

The Blue Bloods series finale has been advertised for December 2024, possibly meaning the final episode will arrive on Friday, December 6. Stay tuned for confirmation.

Where did Blue Bloods Season 14 leave off?

It’s been a minute since Blue Bloods was on-screen and some fans might need a bit of a refresher.

The last time we saw Jamie (Will Estes) and Eddie (Vanessa Ray), they went undercover at a rehab facility to celebrate their anniversary.

Later, during an iconic Regan family dinner, Henry (Len Cariou) suggested that Jamie and Eddie renew their vows, so we have that to look forward to within the final episodes.

Speaking of Henry, he and Frank (Tom Selleck) were fighting after the latter not helping the widow of one of Henry’s old friends. The father and son duo had an epic blow-up, but all seemed good by the last family dinner.

Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) and Sid Gormley (Robert Clohessy) raced to save a former detective from going rogue on a rapist that was put back out on the streets.

That’s where we left off, but the last eight episodes are being kept under wraps. As Monsters and Critics reported, Tom Selleck has revealed the last scene he filmed on Blue Bloods.

In one week, the end of Blue Bloods will begin. Are you ready?

Blue Bloods returns on Friday, October 18, at 10/9c on CBS. Seasons 1-14 are streaming on Paramount+.