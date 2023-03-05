When are the new episodes of NCIS: Los Angeles?

NCIS: Los Angeles still has a lot of new episodes left to debut before the cast heads off into the sunset.

By now, most fans of the show already know that Season 14 will be the final one for the hit drama, but the cast and crew got enough time to wrap everything up nicely.

Some exciting news about the NCIS: LA series finale came out, revealing that a two-part story is coming up.

That should help spread out the show’s final moments and not make it feel like everything is ending abruptly.

Recently, Daniela Ruah (she plays Agent Kensi Blye) shared an NCIS: LA set photo from her final appearance on the show, underscoring how close the end has become.

But before fans get too sad about the series coming to a close, some fresh episodes are ready to roll out during March.

NCIS: Los Angeles episode schedule

Below is a breakdown of when the next few new episodes of NCIS: Los Angeles will air on CBS.

March 5: NCIS: LA Season 14, Episode 14 called Shame debuts at 10/9c.

March 12: Repeat episode from NCIS: LA Season 13 at 10/9c.

March 19: NCIS: LA Season 14, Episode 15 called The Other Shoe debuts at 10/9c.

NCIS: Los Angeles episodes synopses

“When a petty officer is found dead with an apparent suicide note, the NCIS team must investigate the mystery surrounding his death. Also, Callen and Anna begin wedding planning and Sam has a heart to heart with his daughter,” reads the full synopsis for Shame.

That March 5 episode of the show was directed by series star Daniela Ruah and Sam Block and Jamil Akim O’Quinn wrote it.

It marks the final time that Daniela could step behind the camera, but maybe she could get the opportunity to do it again at one of the other CBS shows later in her career.

“Sam Hanna must go undercover as a fighter to catch the leader of a gang dealing drugs on the streets,” reads the full synopsis for The Other Shoe.

Regarding the end of NCIS: Los Angeles, star LL Cool J spoke about having to say goodbye. He also spoke highly of the network, noting that they have treated the cast and crew well.

It’s also interesting to note that LL Cool J was invited to keep playing Sam Hanna on another show if he wants to do that.

NCIS: Los Angeles airs Sundays at 10/9c on CBS.