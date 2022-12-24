Vanessa Lachey and Nick Lachey dress up as the Griswolds from Christmas Vacation

Vanessa and Nick Lachey on the red carpet together. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/AdMedia

NCIS: Hawai’i star Vanessa Lachey and her husband, singer Nick Lachey, certainly know how to get into the holiday spirit.

This is a couple that loves dressing up in themed costumes, and Vanessa just shared one that should get everyone in a good mood for the holidays.

It was back in 1983 that movie-goers got to meet the Griswold family as they took a trip across the country in National Lampoon’s Vacation.

And then, in 1989, the family returned with National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, with the Griswolds having nearly all of their extended family over for a big Christmas dinner.

In the films, Clark “Sparky” Griswold is played by Chevy Chase, and his wife, Ellen Griswold, is played by Beverly D’Angelo.

It is those two characters that Vanessa and Nick are dressed up as in the fun new Instagram post that they just shared online.

The Lacheys as the Griswolds for Christmas

“Sparky & Ellen Griswold wishing you the ‘Hap Hap Happiest Christmas’… #NationalLampoonsChristmasVacation,” Vanessa wrote as the caption to a photo showing her and Nick dressed up.

In the photo shared below, the couple really pulls off the look, and it should convince every fan of Christmas Vacation to queue it up on the television.

News from NCIS: Hawai’i

The huge three-show event is coming up in January 2023 for the NCIS Universe. In case anyone missed it, the NCIS crossover got delayed a bit at CBS, but it has been filmed, and it is ready to bring in big audience numbers.

To get some buzz going, a full NCIS crossover trailer can be seen here, as it was released to bring attention to the shows as the long winter hiatus kings into gear.

But getting back to NCIS: Hawai’i and new episodes in Season 2, a new actor has joined the cast who might bring some drama to Jane Tennant and her team.

There is also a surprise guest star on NCIS: Hawai’i during the crossover who has been causing trouble over on Yellowstone. Her buzz from Yellowstone is a good reason to follow her to the NCIS Universe in January.

And for anyone who needs to be enticed further to tune in for the crossover, below is a spicy new teaser trailer for the event.

To view episodes from the first two seasons of NCIS: Hawai’i, fans can stream them using Paramount+. It’s a great way to binge-watch the show and get caught up with everything before the crossover arrives.

NCIS: Hawai’i airs Mondays at 10/9c on CBS.