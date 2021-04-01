The Walking Dead Season 11 theory: Michonne will return

Danai Gurira stars as Michonne, as seen in Episode 8 of The Walking Dead Season 10. Pic credit: AMC/Eliza Morse

AMC has been releasing very short teaser clips for Season 11 of The Walking Dead. The latest one has some fans of the comic books speculating that Michonne (Danai Girira) will return to the TV series.

The new clip, which first aired during Episode 21 of The Walking Dead Season 10C, showed nothing more than a gavel laying on a desk. Behind it was a row of chairs indicating that the footage was from inside a courtroom.

So, how does this relate to Michonne?

In The Walking Dead comics, Michonne is a lawyer

According to the comic book series on which AMC’s adaptation is based, Michonne is a private practice lawyer. This hasn’t really been covered yet in the TV series, so it is unclear if this is the road that AMC will take, particularly since this character is currently AWOL and in search of Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln).

However, the Daily Express insists that the new clip is proof that Michonne will be returning in Season 11 of The Walking Dead.

After all, in the comics, Michonne does eventually become a judge for the Commonwealth, which would line up perfectly with the teaser shared on Sunday night.

Others believe that this won’t be the case, though. With Michonne currently on the hunt for Rick after discovering that he is not dead, it makes more sense for this character to stick to that storyline and eventually turn up in The Walking Dead movies currently in development and dealing with Rick’s adventures since leaving the series.

In addition to this, there has also been speculation that Michonne will feature in her very own movie.

If this is the case, then someone else could fill the position left by Michonne, something that has happened before on The Walking Dead. Previously, storylines have been delegated to other characters either because a character has been killed off or to shake things up for fans of the comic books.

So, who else could become a judge in The Walking Dead?

Eleanor Matsuura stars as Yumiko, as seen in Episode 7 of The Walking Dead Season 9. Pic credit: AMC/Gene Page

Yumiko could fill the role of Michonne in The Walking Dead

As pointed out by Fansided, Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura) would be perfect for this position.

Already, in the TV show, it has been revealed that Yumiko has a legal background, having defended Magna (Nadia Hilker) before the zombie apocalypse struck. The criminal defense lawyer then went on to form a romantic relationship with her client.

In the comics, nothing is known about Yumiko’s prior life or her occupation. This means it would be straightforward to slot her into another role in the TV series, something that AMC appears to be doing already with the revelation previously that she is a lawyer.

However, until Season 11 of The Walking Dead airs, viewers will just have to bide their time until more is learned about what the latest teaser means.

The Walking Dead airs Sunday nights at 9/8c on AMC.