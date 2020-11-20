The Rookie Season 3 receives premiere return date

The Rookie Season 3 was one of the last ABC shows to have its premiere date revealed, however, ABC finally released the information today.

The Rookie will be back on the first Sunday of 2021 with its third season.

The Rookie Season 3 release date

On Nov. 19, ABC revealed the release date for The Rookie Season 3.

The Rookie will return to Sunday nights on ABC on January 3, 2021, at 10/9c. This is the same timeslot that it aired for Season 2.

The Rookie was one of four announcements that ABC made on Thursday.

Black-ish will move back to Tuesday nights at 9/8c on January 26 and pair up with its sister series Mixed-ish.

This will help the new sitcom, Call Your Mother, make its premiere on January 13. That sitcom stars Kyra Sedgwick and will air at 9:30 EST, following The Conners midseason premiere.

Also, Station 19, Grey’s Anatomy, and A Million Little Things will start back up with the second half of their seasons on March 4. The final episodes for the first half will be on December 17.

What will happen in The Rookie Season 3 premiere?

ABC released a teaser about what fans can expect from The Rookie Season 3.

According to the network, Nathan Fillion’s John Nolan is “nearing the end of his training,” and facing “his biggest challenge as a police officer when he must come to terms with the choices he has made in pursuit of the truth.”

To break that down, John returned to his apartment in Season 2 and found out that someone set him up and planted some incriminating evidence in his home. The evidence made it look like John was a dirty cop.

The worst part is that his mentor and close friend, Nick Armstrong (Harold Perrineau) was the real dirty cop and now Nolan has to figure out how to clear his name in Season 3.

“John Nolan and Nick Armstrong have gone through a lot this season. They became friends, Armstrong was a mentor to him,” said The Rookie’s executive producer, Alexi Hawley.

There will also be a strong hint of the current state of America when it comes to police brutality and how people see law enforcement.

“It’s a diverse writer’s room and I’m hearing that the conversations going on in that room are inspired and give me hope that that show will address and not ignore the conversations around policing,” said ABC Entertainment President Karey Burke.

The Rookie Season 3 will premiere on Sunday night, January 3, 2021, at 10/9c on ABC.