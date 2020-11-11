The Resident Season 4 reveals new premiere date on Fox

Fox has finally released the premiere date for The Resident Season 4 for the 2020-21 television season.

The Resident Season 4 will hit the air in January, along with most of the other major Fox dramatic series for the new year.

Deadline reported that The Resident will return to Fox on January 12, 2021.

This was part of an overall announcement that also revealed the release dates for The Masked Dancer (Dec. 27), Call Me Kat (Jan. 3), Last Man Standing (Jan. 3), Hell’s Kitchen (Jan. 7), Prodigal Son (Jan. 12), 9-1-1 (Jan. 18), and 9-1-1: Lone Star (Jan. 18).

This will be the first year that Prodigal Son will air on Tuesday nights and it replaces Empire, which ended its run on the network last year.

Prodigal Son follows The Resident at 9/8c on Fox.

The Resident Season 4 updates

Fox renewed The Resident in May, despite lower numbers, dropping 20 percent in total viewers from its previous seasons.

“The Resident and Last Man Standing are such important parts of Fox, and we’re so pleased they will be returning next season,” Fox entertainment president Michael Thorn said in a statement at the time.

The new season starts up without properly finishing Season 3, as production was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic. As a result, only 20 of the scheduled 23 episodes aired.

The good news is that much of what was supposed to play out in Season 3 will take place in the early part of Season 4.

“We had all these building blocks — scripts that were written, and some extra shot footage. And now we have this period of time where we can look at those pieces and say, ‘How best do we want to use the things we’re still excited about?’” said executive producer Todd Harthan.

He emphasized that the first episodes of Season 4 will not be the final three of Season 3, but instead said they would incorporate things that were supposed to happen in those episodes in the new episodes as the new season gets off to a start.

There is also a warning to fans who worry about these things, but The Resident Season 4 will deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

As a medical drama, the show believes that it is important to show the life and death journey of the doctors and nurses who work on the front lines of a global pandemic. The producers even said they will add the vaccine to the show when that happens in real life as well.

The Resident Season 4 premieres on Tuesday, January 12, at 8/7c on Fox.