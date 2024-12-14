Steve Harvey shares throwback pic, calls on fans for ‘funny’ feedback only

Steve Harvey loves to entertain his fans.

Typically, Steve cracks the one-liners, but he recently turned the tables and asked his fans to show off their comedic talent.

The multi-talented TV star recently called on his fans to amuse him, and they certainly delivered.

In a recent photo he posted online, the Family Feud host threw it back to when he was still sporting a full head of hair.

The 67-year-old uploaded the pic to Facebook, looking much younger in the snap.

Steve wore a suit and held a microphone in the photo, looking like he was in the midst of an on-stage performance.

Steve uploads a throwback pic and requests ‘funny answers only’

Steve Harvey didn’t offer any details about the photo he posted online, but in the caption, he asked his Facebook followers to submit their feedback.

He wrote, “🤣FUNNY ANSWERS ONLY 🤣 What does it look like I do for a living???”

Steve uploaded a throwback pic of himself performing. Pic credit: Steve Harvey/Facebook

Steve’s Facebook followers obliged, flooding his comments section with hundreds of hysterical guesses.

Steve’s fans offer their most humorous guesses

One such commenter wrote that Steve looked like a cocktail lounge singer.

“Gospel singer,” added another.

One of Steve’s followers thought he looked like a “barber straight out of the 1970’s.”

Many other Facebook users felt Steve resembled a singer, whether gospel, opera, or jazz.

Other responses included a door-to-door salesman, a person who “makes [omelets] on Sunday at a family buffet,” a school guidance counselor, and a magician.

Steve’s Facebook followers had some creative responses. Pic credit: Steve Harvey/Facebook

Steve worked his way up the ladder

While Steve didn’t share when or where the online photo was taken, we surmise it was from one of his comedy gigs back in the day.

Steve, whose real name is Broderick Stephen Harvey, Sr., started in the entertainment industry in the 1980s after struggling financially.

For several years, Steve was homeless and lived in his car—a time in his life he referred to as his “darkest days.”

Steve began working as an aspiring comedian, launching his career with an appearance on Showtime at the Apollo.

He performed stand-up comedy until 2012 and has expanded his career into other areas.

In addition to his current job hosting Family Feud and Celebrity Family Feud, Steve also shot to fame for his work as the host of The Steve Harvey Show on The WB.

He currently hosts his radio talk show, The Steve Harvey Morning Show, and has starred in the courtroom comedy Judge Steve Harvey and the sitcom The Steve Harvey Show.

Steve’s work in the entertainment industry has earned him fame and a staggering $200 million net worth.