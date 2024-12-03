Steve Harvey’s fans gush over Family Feud host’s holiday photo of wife Marjorie: ‘Truly a blessed man’

Steve Harvey is a blessed man — just ask the Family Feud host’s fans.

Steve was counting his blessings over the Thanksgiving weekend and was sure to put his wife, Marjorie, at the top of the list.

Steve recently uploaded a stunning photo of his wife of 17 years, Marjorie, and his fans couldn’t stop gushing over the beautiful snapshot.

The Facebook photograph featured his 60-year-old wife posing for a holiday-themed photo op.

Marjorie looked lovely in a form-fitting red gown with rose petal embellishments on the sleeves and the hem.

Marjorie posed on a staircase decorated with festive garlands, bows, and pinecones, striking a beautiful pose as she turned to smile for the camera.

Steve captioned his share with two emojis: a woman dancing in a red dress and a Christmas tree.

Steve Harvey’s fans praise his marriage to Marjorie

Steve’s fans flooded the comments section of his Facebook post, complimenting Marjorie and the couple’s long-lasting marriage.

“You are truly a blessed man,” wrote one of Steve’s followers. “She’s a beautiful woman with the kind heart and a very loving soul.”

Another Facebook user called Steve and Marjorie a “wonderful example of a beautiful couple” who sets a “wonderful” example in the limelight “where it is harder to shine brighter.”

Others wrote about how blessed Steve and Marjorie were and how stunning Marjorie looked in her photo.

“A very beautiful and classy lady!!” added another one of Steve’s fans. “An awesome couple. God bless you.”

Fans compliment Steve Harvey and his wife. Pic credit: Steve Harvey/Facebook

Steve and Marjorie posed for some couples’ holiday shots

Not only did Marjorie get gussied up for some holiday photos, but so did Steve Harvey.

In another picture shared on Steve’s Facebook timeline, he appeared alongside his wife, clad in a festive outfit of his own.

The 6′ 1″ Family Feud host opted for a white button-down shirt, red pants, and red leather boots to complement Marjorie’s red gown.

In the shot, Steve and Marjorie posed in front of a large white Christmas tree decorated with white ornaments, staring into each other’s eyes with big smiles.

Steve and Marjorie volunteered on Thanksgiving to help those in need

In addition to enjoying the Thanksgiving holiday together, Steve and Marjorie volunteered with the Steve & Marjorie Harvey Legacy Ranch.

Marjorie shared a video of herself and Steve busy volunteering for the Thanksgiving Giveaway, which helped feed 200 families in need with fresh food from their farm.

The Instagram Reel’s caption read, in part, “Seeing the smiles and gratitude from our community is the best reminder of why we do this!”

“A HUGE thank you to our amazing volunteers for their hard work and dedication, and to our staff for their careful planning and preparation,” the caption continued. “Together, we made a difference!”