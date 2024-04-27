The Young and the Restless star Marla Adams dead at age 85

The Young and the Restless family is mourning the loss of Marla Adams, who died at 85.

Marla played Dina Abbott Mergeron on and off on Y&R for over 37 years.

Josh Griffith, Y&R’s executive producer, shared a statement with People magazine to honor Marla after news of her death broke.

“On behalf of the entire company of The Young and the Restless, we send our deepest sympathies to Marla’s family. We’re so grateful and in awe of Marla’s incredible performance as Dina Mergeron as both Marla and Dina made an unforgettable mark on Y&R,” read the statement.

The actress had an incredible career before she joined the soap opera world, though.

Today, those who knew and loved Marla are mourning the loss – as are the fans who adored her.

Marla passed away on Thursday, April 25, in Los Angeles, surrounded by her loved ones. The former soap star is survived by her daughter, Pam Oates; her son, Gunnar Garat; grandchildren, Gefjon and Stone; and her great-grandson, Remi.

As of this writing, the cause of death has not been revealed, and the family has not issued an official statement about Marla’s death.

Before landing on The Young and the Restless, Marla appeared on Broadway – where she began her acting career. She then went on to star in the famous flick Splendor in the Grass.

The Secret Storm actually kicked off Marla’s soap career, where she played Belle Clemens from 1968 to 1974. Following that, Marla had several television gigs, including starring on The Golden Girls, Hart to Hart, and The Love Boat.

Along with making a name for herself on Y&R, Marla also had successful stints on The Bold and the Beautiful, Generations, Capitol, and Days of our Lives.

However, The Abbott matriarch, Dina Abbott Mergeron, took Marla’s career to a new level.

Dina Abbott Mergeron on Y&R

In 1982, Marla joined The Young and the Restless to play Dina, the woman who had abandoned her husband John (Jerry Douglas), and three children, Jack (then Terry Lester), Ashley (Eileen Davidson), and Traci (Beth Maitland).

Over the years, Marla has had several pivotal storylines playing Dina, despite playing the role off and on. It’s her last storyline and performance as Dina that really has had Y&R fans talking.

Returning to the CBS soap full-time in 2017, Marla kicked off Dina’s Alzheimer’s storyline. For three years, we watched as Dina battled the horrible disease with the Abbott family by her side.

In 2020, Dina passed away, and the show said farewell to Marla in a heartfelt tribute, looking back on the outstanding character and honoring the legendary actress.

Marla earned a Daytime Emmy Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series in 2021 for her role as Dina in the Alzheimer’s story.

Beloved actress Marla Adams passed away at age 85, but her legacy will live forever.

Our thoughts go out to Marla’s family. RIP Marla.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.