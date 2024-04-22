Melody Thomas Scott on The Young and the Restless: Here’s why fans are worried about the Nikki Newman actress

The Young and the Restless suffered a loss over the weekend when a star and writer passed away.

However, it was not Melody Thomas Scott, who plays Nikki Newman on the hit CBS soap.

The actress, who passed away, has been trending all over social media since Sunday.

We are here to say that Melody is just fine, other than a recent Daytime Emmy nomination snub she deserved.

Meg Bennett, who played Julia Newman, Victor’s (Eric Braeden) first wife, died on Sunday following a battle with cancer.

Along with being a terrific actress, Meg was also an immensely talented writer in the soap opera world.

The Young and the Restless alum Meg Bennett died at the age of 75

Meg’s family confirmed her passing via an obituary, revealing she had been fighting cancer. She had quite a career in the daytime industry, which kicked off in 1974 when she landed the role of Liza on Search for Tomorrow.

In 1980, Meg took on the role of Julia Newman, playing the character on and off until 1986. Meg would return to the show for various cameos, including in 2020, to celebrate Eric’s 40th anniversary of playing Victor.

During her time at Y&R, Meg eventually moved into scriptwriting. Meg went on to write for The Bold and the Beautiful, General Hospital, Santa Barbara, and Sunset Beach.

Meg Bennett as Liza Kaslo on Search For Tomorrow – June 1977#RIPMegBennett pic.twitter.com/zqTKtzI4u4 — Town and Country Web Soap (@bredrew2) April 21, 2024

The talented writer was nominated for several Daytime Emmy awards, winning in 1995 with her General Hospital team. Meg also earned five nominations for the Writers Guild of America award, winning for GH and Sunset Beach.

During her time as a writer on General Hospital, she met her husband, Robert Guza, Jr..They married in 2003, celebrating 20 years of marriage last year.

Meg is survived by her husband, two stepdaughters, brother, sister, four grandchildren, and many more loved ones who adored her.

Here’s why Y&R Meg Bennet’s death had fans worried about Melody Thomas Scott

The news of Meg’s death spread quickly, but it also had the rumor mill buzzing that Melody had passed away. One reason for the confusion might have to do with an X (formerly Twitter) from Eric paying tribute to Meg.

“My first ‘wife’ Julia, played by my friend MEG BENNETT, has passed away! She succumbed to the ravages of cancer! I had not seen much of MEG in the last years, except at my 40th anniversary! She was such a bright and gentle lady! I remember she taught me about the history of soaps and the actors in it! She was very bright and BILL BELL had her write for him! She was a pleasure to be around and have conversations with; always very informed! I remember her infectious smile and gentleness! She was a beautiful woman! May you rest in peace, dear MEG! Yours ERIC!❤️,” read his X.

Pic credit: @EBraeden/X

It seems Eric referring to Julia as his first wife from the CBS soap may have confused some fans. After all, The Young and the Restless just celebrated 40 years since Nikki and Victor’s first wedding.

There is no way to know if this is why, but one thing is for sure, Y&R fans were asking if Melody Thomas Scott passed away in real life.

Our thoughts go out to Meg’s family! She was one talented actress and writer who left her mark on the soap world.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.