The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Victor’s tough love, Victoria worries, and trouble for Jack

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit CBS soap tease more of the same as May sweeps arrive.

This week, Y&R fans saw Harrison (Redding Munsell) getting rescued by Kyle (Michael Mealor) and safely back in the loving arms of his parents.

However, that isn’t the case for Claire (Hayley Erin), who remains missing as Victor (Eric Braeden) continues to lie about what happened to Jordan (Colleen Zenk).

Next week will focus heavily on Claire and Jordan, but it’s not all that’s going down in Genoa City.

Ashley (Eileen Davidson) and her alters remain one hot topic on the hit daytime drama, with a new development shaking up sweeps month.

Let’s take a look at what else The Young and the Restless fans can expect next week.

Victor and Victoria are on missions

In the aftermath of Jordan’s latest revenge plot, Victor (Eric Braeden) is left to pick up the pieces of her destruction.

Victor isn’t telling anyone he has Jordan locked up, even Michael (Christian LeBlanc). The mustache has to cover his tracks quickly when the lawyer asks one too many questions about Victor’s story.

Speaking of Jordan, Victor does his best to get her to reveal Claire’s whereabouts, but Jordan isn’t giving up that info freely. Victoria (Amelia Heinle) makes a stunning discovery that gives her hope she will find her missing daughter soon.

Before the week ends, Victoria will turn to Nick (Joshua Morrow) about her discovery and next move.

Jack to the rescue

Even though Harrison is safe at home, Summer (Allison Lanier) isn’t done playing the blame game. First, it was Claire; now, she’s focused on Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott).

After getting an earful from Summer, Nikki goes on a destructive drunken bender as she spirals out of control again. Jack (Peter Bergman) rides to her rescue again as he faces off with a drunk Nikki.

When Victor learns of Nikki’s latest fall off the wagon, he gives his wife some tough love, which she dislikes.

Y&R spoilers tease Jack faces the consequences of his actions, and we can’t help but wonder if it’s Nikki, Victor, or Diane (Susan Walters) with whom he lands in hot water.

Ashley’s alter won’t back down

Ashley is quite surprised when her friend from Paris, Dr. Alan Laurent (Christopher Cousins), arrives in town. Traci (Beth Maitland) hopes Ashley will let him help her.

However, Ashley’s alter Belle has other plans for the doc. Belle comes on strong with her flirty ways, hoping to spur a romance to help Ashley kick Tucker (Trevor St. John) to the curb for good.

Elsewhere in Genoa City, Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) and Adam (Mark Grossman) get an update about Connor (Judah Mackey) that does little to ease their mind.

Plus, Nate (Sean Dominic) and Devon (Bryton James) team up to work against Billy (Jason Thompson).

Who’s ready for another exciting week of the hit daytime drama as May sweeps kick-off?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.