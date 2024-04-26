Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: John The Pawn, EJ learns a secret, and Maggie’s wedding fear

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit Peacock soap tease May sweeps are kicking off with a bang.

Sweeps month begins with a goodbye, jaw-dropping secrets, lies, scheming, and a wedding literally, no one in Salem is excited to attend.

Plenty of worry, rifts, and unexpected moments are also coming up on Days.

Tripp (Lucas Adams) and Wendy (Victoria Grace) bid adieu to Salem, which makes it easier for Ava (Tamara Braun) and Harris (Steve Burton) to attempt to get one over on Clyde (James Read).

Speaking of getting one over, something has switched in Everett (Blake Berris) that leaves Stephanie (Abigail Klein) worried, especially when he quits therapy with Marlena (Deidre Hall).

Subscribe to our Soaps newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Let’s take a look at what else is going down on Days of our Lives next week.

Maggie’s wedding news and John’s not himself

This week, Maggie (Suzanne Rogers) shocked Konstantin (John Kapelos) ahead of their wedding with a prenup. Konstantin enlists Theresa (Emily O’Brien) to make the prenup go away.

News of Maggie’s wedding spreads throughout town. Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes) expresses her disapproval as she can only do so.

Marlena and John (Drake Hogestyn) are also concerned for Maggie. They don’t do a good job of hiding it from her.

Meanwhile, Konstantin once again has John under his control, leading to a new mission for The Pawn. John’s behavior worries Marlena, so she leans on Roman (Josh Taylor) to help figure out what’s happening.

The EJ, Eric, Nicole and Sloan saga continues

Now that Eric (Greg Vaughan) and Nicole (Arianne Zucker) work at The Spectator, old feelings resurface. Nicole confides in Marlena that she remains torn between Eric and EJ (Dan Feuerriegel).

Meanwhile, Eric has his own problem thanks to Sloan’s (Jessica Serfaty) lies and their money problems. Things get worse for the couple when Eric points blanks and asks Sloan if Leo (Greg Rikaart) is blackmailing her, leading to a huge blow-up.

EJ continues to plot revenge against Paulina (Jackée Harry). However, when he learns a bombshell secret from Leo, everything changes.

The timing of Leo spilling a secret comes right after Sloan cuts him off, so it sounds like Leo blabs the whole truth about baby Jude.

Stefan (Brandon Barash) and Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) they make headway in their plan to oust EJ from DiMera while he’s distracted.

More Days news

Elsewhere in Salem, Chanel (Raven Bowens) falls really sick, sending Paulina and Johnny (Carson Boatman) into a panic. Before the week is over, Chanel’s health crisis becomes dire. We are pretty sure it has everything to do with Paulina’s radioactive rescue.

Theresa lays into Alex (Robert Scott Wilson) when she catches him with Kristen, while Brady (Eric Martsolf) and Rachel (Finley Rose Slater) bond on her field trip.

All of this, plus Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) urges Steve (Stephen Nichols) to mend his rift with John, as Konstantin further divides the pals.

It’s another must-see week of the hit Peacock soap as May sweeps begins.

In other Days news, Kristian Alfonso is back on set as Hope Brady, and you can read all about that here.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.