The Young and the Restless spoilers: Will Adam listen to Nikki?

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Adam (Mark Grossman) is up to his old tricks again, or is he?

There’s no question that Adam is his own worst enemy.

Adam proved that more than ever with his latest scheme to get Newman Media and SNA to merge.

The plan blew up in his face, causing Victor (Eric Braeden) to merge the companies but oust Adam from them.

It also put Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) in overprotective mode, and she’s gunning for her stepson.

A previous Y&R video revealed Nikki gives Adam a stern warning, but that’s not all going down with Adam this week.

Nikki and Adam spar

In the latest preview video for the hit CBS soap opera, Adam and Nikki have a rather tense chat at Crimson Lights. On the patio, Nikki accuses Adam of trying to tear the family apart.

Adam fires back at her, declaring, “I would I ever do that.” The answer is pretty clear because he’s Adam, and Nikki knows that. In fact, she point blank says that to him.

Just when it seems like Adam might be rethinking his position as the black sheep of the family, he shows why some things never change.

Adam has a secret

A flip of the scene features Adam confiding in Sally (Courtney Hope). The two had a moment last week at Society, and it appears to have an impact on him.

Adam reveals that he does have a plan, which shouldn’t surprise anyone. It turns out, though, that Adam’s farther along in his latest scheme than anyone realizes.

Well, except Sally now, because he confides in her.

Back at Crimson Lights, Nikki gives Adam an ultimatum, and she just might get through to Adam. The two of them end up at Newman Enterprises with Victor for what appears to be yet another meeting.

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Adam gets a reality check. Could it be that Adam really did listen to Nikki’s threat, or is this just his latest scheme?

That question and more will be answered this week on the hit daytime drama.

There was big casting news coming out of Y&R last week, too. Not only is a General Hospital alum joining the show, but a fan-favorite character will return before the end of the month.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.