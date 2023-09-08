The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Adam’s reality check, Tucker plots, and Victoria dethroned

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit CBS soap opera tease that things are heating up in Genoa City.

It’s been all about the Newman and Abbott family drama all summer long.

However, as Y&R sets the stage for fall, those storylines each take a shocking turn.

New couples are forming, too, but one mother grows more determined than ever to help her kids love lives.

Speaking of couples, wedded bliss isn’t all it’s cracked up to be for Ashley (Eileen Davidson) and Tucker (Trevor St. John) or Jack (Peter Bergman) and Diane (Susan Walters).

Let’s take a look at what else is happening on The Young and the Restless next week.

More Newman family drama

Once again, Adam (Mark Grossman) finds himself on the outs with the Newmans. Adam gets a wake-up call from Victor (Eric Braeden) that has him rethinking his future. A threat from Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) also keeps Adam on his toes.

Nikki has her eye on Nate (Sean Dominic), too. She catches him off guard in a big way that doesn’t sit right with Victoria (Amelia Heinle).

Unfortunately for Victoria, Victor thwarts her plans for Nate when he decides to take back control of Newman Enterprises. That’s right, Victor demotes his daughter, bringing some serious drama to the family.

Tucker ups his game

The honeymoon is over for Tucker and Ashley as he returns from Paris alone. Abby (Melissa Ordway) wants answers from Tucker, but their talk goes awry quickly.

Meanwhile, Ashley sends an SOS call to Jack before the week is over. Tucker, for his part, hatches a new deal with Audra (Zuleyka Silver), which can only spell trouble.

Devon (Bryton James) is stunned when Tucker makes an unexpected confession to him. It sounds like Tucker’s up to his old tricks again, but remember, looks can be deceiving.

Love trouble takes over Genoa City

Elsewhere in Genoa City, Sharon (Sharon Case) gets suspicious after seeing Chance (Conner Floyd) and Summer (Allison Lanier) grow closer. Sharon isn’t the only one suspicious, either.

Sally (Courtney Hope) begins to question Sharon and Nick’s (Joshua Morrow) bond. The redhead turns to Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) to confess a secret about her love life.

Over with Lily (Christel Khalil), she wants answers from Daniel (Michael Graziadei) and Heather (Vail Bloom). Little does Lily know Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) is pushing for Heather and Daniel to reconnect.

All of this, plus Phyllis, also meddles in Summer’s love life, while Audra changes the rules of her relationship with Kyle (Michael Mealor).

Who’s ready for another must-see week of the hit CBS soap opera?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.