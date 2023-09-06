Veronica Redd on The Young and the Restless: When does Mamie return to Genoa City?

Veronica Redd is returning to The Young and the Restless as Mamie Johnson this fall.

The Abbott family housekeeper has been a beloved character since Mamie joined the scene in 1980.

Back then, Mamie was played by Marguerite Ray, who stayed in the role until 1989.

In 1990, Veronica stepped into the role of Mamie, quickly making it her own, but left for a few years in 1995.

Veronica returned for another stellar run as Mamie from 1999-2004 and last spring for a quick visit to celebrate the 50th Anniversary of Y&R.

Now it seems the actress and character are back again.

When does Veronica Redd return to The Young and the Restless as Mamie Johnson?

The Young and the Restless fans won’t have to wait much longer to see Mamie back in Genoa City. Mamie kicks off her latest return on Tuesday, September 26.

In true soap opera fashion, the CBS show isn’t spilling any details on what brings Mamie back to town. That includes how long Veronica will be back on the show.

What could bring Mamie Johnson back to Y&R?

The last time around, Mamie was back for Genoa City’s Bicentennial Gala, where she reconnected with members of the Abbott family: Jack (Peter Bergman), Ashley (Eileen Davidson), Traci (Beth Maitland), and Billy (Jason Thompson), to be exact.

Mamie also had a run-in with her long-time enemy, Jill (Jess Walton). There’s no love lost between those two, that’s for sure, especially after they fought over John Abbott (Jerry Douglas) back in the day.

Along with reconnecting with the Abbotts, Mamie also spent time with her own family. Mamie is aunt to Lily (Christel Khalil), Nate (Sean Dominic) and Devon (Bryton James).

It could be one of her nephews or niece that brings Mamie back to town. However, chances are that Mamie’s resurfacing has everything to do with the Abbott family drama that’s been going on for months.

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Billy makes a bold move regarding Jabot that leaves Diane (Susan Walters) shook this week.

Whatever brings Mamie back, fans can expect some emotional, heartfelt scenes that also include a little bit of scolding, as only Mamie can do.

Veronica Redd is coming home to Y&R this month, and that’s not the only casting news surrounding the hit CBS soap opera.

General Hospital alum Hayley Erin has joined the show in a brand new role. Plus, Michael Damian is back as Danny Romalotti this fall, too.

Are you excited to see Mamie again?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.