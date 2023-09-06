General Hospital alum Hayley Erin returns to The Young and the Restless: Who is she playing?

Hayley Erin is making her daytime return, but she won’t be back playing in Port Charles on General Hospital.

Instead, the actress is going back to The Young and the Restless, where her soap opera career began.

Although many soap opera fans know Hayley as Kiki Jerome from GH, she actually got her start playing Abby on Y&R.

Ironically, after Hayley played Abby, the role was taken over by her former General Hospital costar, Emme Rylan.

This time around, though, Hayley won’t be playing Abby because Melissa Ordway has owned the role for years and isn’t going anywhere.

So, let’s take a look at the new character Hayley will be playing on the hit CBS soap opera.

Who is Hayley Erin playing on The Young and the Restless?

Soap Opera Digest was the first to break the news that Hayley had signed on to Y&R. According to the outlet, Hayley is playing Claire Grace.

The character is slated to become part of Newman Media this fall. However, the show’s keeping specifics about Claire tight-lipped for the time being.

Could it be that Claire’s going to shake things up and give Audra (Zuleyka Silver) a run for her money?

Only time will tell on that, as well as who Claire might set her sights on when she hits Genoa City.

In the meantime, Hayley shared her big news via Instagram right after Soap Opera Digest spilled her secret.

“Everyone meet Claire! Excited to repost: @soapdigest Exclusive! Hayley Erin To Y&R! Find out who she will be playing at the link in our bio! #hayleyerin #yr,” was the caption on her IG post.

What has Hayley Erin been up to since leaving General Hospital?

It’s been a busy few years for Hayley. The actress married Irish actor Adam Fergus in 2020.

They welcomed twin daughters, Maude and Juno, in August 2021. However, the two little angels were born on separate days. Maude was born on August 9, and Juno was born minutes later on August 10.

Hayley left General Hospital to be part of Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists. Unfortunately, the show didn’t last past one season.

However, she guest-starred on shows like Modern Family and LA’s Finest before taking a break to have her daughters. Along with her stint on Y&R, Hayle can also be seen in the upcoming film New Life.

Hayley Erin will soon be back on daytime as Claire Grace on The Young and the Restless. Look for Hayley to debut on the CBS show this fall.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS. General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.