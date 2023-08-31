Is Eric Braeden leaving The Young and the Restless as Victor Newman?

The Young and the Restless star Eric Braeden has spoken about his future playing Victor Newman on the hit CBS soap opera.

Eric has played the iconic character since 1980.

However, the rumor mill has been buzzing lately that at 82 years old, Eric is headed for retirement.

That would mean Victor either leaving Genoa City or having the character killed off because there’s no way Victor can be recast.

Eric addressed those rumors earlier this week.

The good news is that Eric doesn’t see retirement in his future for now.

What did Eric Braeden say about retiring from The Young and the Restless?

In an interview with Fox News Digital, Eric clearly stated that retirement isn’t on the horizon for him. Eric had the best response when asked if he plans to leave the hit daytime drama for a life of leisure.

“No, h**l no, no, no,” he expressed. “I’ve known friends and colleagues of mine … athletic friends of mine who suddenly are retired. And now what? Pickleball?”

News that Eric has no plans to retire comes hot on the heels of his cancer battle. As Monsters and Critics previously reported, the actor shared earlier this month he’s cancer-free.

Eric kept working throughout his cancer fight. He loves what he does and who he works with at the show.

Y&R star Eric Braeden loves acting, and his costars

The talented actor admitted that he still loves acting even after all these years, which he credits to working on The Young and the Restless.

“I enjoy doing what I’m doing. I really do. I still feel very good about it. We have some very good actors in the show, wonderful actors,” Eric shared with the outlet.

Eric admitted that the rehearsal and filming process on the CBS show gives him great satisfaction. There’s something about seeing it all come together that keeps him returning to set day after day.

Y&R has kept Victor front and center, even throughout his cancer battle. The mustache is now dealing with some Newman family drama thanks to his son Adam (Mark Grossman) and business.

In true Victor fashion, Victor makes a shocking move that leaves Adam spiraling again after Sharon (Sharon Case) and Nick (Joshua Morrow) decide to stop the merger with McCall Unlimited.

Eric Braeden isn’t leaving the hit CBS soap opera anytime soon. Eric remains perfectly happy with his job and his costars. Plus, he doesn’t have great things to say about retirement.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.