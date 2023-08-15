The Young and the Restless star Eric Braeden reveals he’s cancer-free

The Young and the Restless star Eric Braeden kicked off the week with the happy news he’s cancer free.

This news comes months after Eric revealed that he was battling prostate cancer, which was discovered as he was recovering from knee surgery.

Since then, Eric has been updating his fans on his progress via social media.

Eric, of course, best known for his role as Victor Newman on the hit CBS soap opera, used Facebook to share his latest update.

In a video filled with emotion, Eric had a lot to say about his recent health crisis.

The 82-year-old happily began with information about a recent doctor’s visit.

“I had my last cystoscopy two days ago. That’s when they thread a camera into your bladder. And I’m cancer-free. They couldn’t find a damn thing,” Eric began.

The actor went on to thank fans for their prayers and positive thoughts during this time. All the good vibes meant a lot to Eric.

Despite the good news, Eric’s cancer battle isn’t over just yet.

“I still need to do about three prophylactic infusions. It’s called a BCG treatment. That means they infuse your bladder with some stuff that apparently kills the cancer. But as of three days ago, I’m cancer-free. So the original surgeon did a great job getting all the cancer out,” he shared.

In the video, Eric discussed a few other things, like that he’s still waiting on an MRI to confirm his cancer didn’t spread. Even with his recent health issues, Eric admitted he loves getting old and loves his life.

“I love life, man. Why wouldn’t I? I’m working on the No. 1 show. It has been No. 1 for 38 years now. Why would I complain? That would be obscene,” Eric said.

The video went on for a while as Eric discussed many more things, including praising the doctors and nurses who have helped him amid this health battle.

For those wondering, Eric has no plans to leave The Young and the Restless, and that was clear from his words about his life and the show.

Victor returns to Genoa City on Y&R

Along with the fantastic news Eric is cancer-free, his alter ego, Victor, returned to Genoa City this week. Victor was off on a business trip to give Eric time away as he was dealing with his cancer fight.

In true Victor fashion, the mustache immediately made waves upon his return to town with a chat with Tucker (Trevor St. John) ahead of his wedding to Ashley (Eileen Davidson).

The Young and the Restless spoilers teased Victor also loses his patience with Adam (Mark Grossman). A preview video for Y&R teased Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and Victor team up to take on Audra (Zuleyka Silver) and Nate (Sean Dominic).

Yes, it seems that Victor and Eric are better than ever these days doing what they love.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.