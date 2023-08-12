The Young and the Restless spoilers: Ashley’s wedding nerves, Sally surprises Adam, and Nikki warns Victor

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal the drama is exploding on the hit CBS soap opera.

It’s been more of the same on the daytime drama, but that’s starting to change.

The Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) faking her death craziness has come to an end, with the fiery redhead promising she was turning over a new leaf.

However, there’s plenty more craziness unfolding on the show, especially where the Abbotts and Newmans are concerned.

The latest preview video for Y&R shows storms brewing for both families despite attempts to make peace.

They are both dealing with family business drama, but only one of them has a wedding looming, setting the stage for the perfect explosive showdown.

Ashley has cold feet and Nikki has an issue

In the promo footage, it’s Ashley (Eileen Davidson) and Tucker’s (Trevor St. John) wedding day. At the Chancellor mansion, Abby (Melissa Ordway) questions her mother after Ashley appears to be having second thoughts.

Ashley admits to being anxious, which she deems silly because she’s done this plenty of times before, including with Tucker. The latter could very well be why Ashley has nerves.

Luckily, she has Abby there to remind Ashley that she doesn’t have to go through with the nuptials. The look on Ashley’s face is one of determination, so odds are Ashley gets over her nerves and moves forward with the wedding.

Meanwhile, Victor (Eric Braeden) returns to Genoa City just in time to get an earful from his wife. Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) wastes no time filling in Victor on her suspicions about Nate (Sean Dominic) and Audra (Zuleyka Silver).

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal these two teams up to deal with a Newman enterprise problem. It seems they will target Audra and Nate.

There is no doubt, though, that Adam (Mark Grossman) will find himself in their crosshairs, too, as he continues to target Newman media.

Sally pays Adam a visit

Speaking of Adam, he’s left speechless when Sally (Courtney Hope) shows up at his apartment. Adam is shocked to see her on his doorstep, much less to see Sally not yelling at him.

Instead, it appears Sally does want to make amends or at least peace with Adam because she brings him a housewarming present. Now Y&R spoilers also reveal that Victor delivers bad news to Sally, so this move could have something to do with that.

Fans will have to watch in to find out what really brings Sally to Adam’s place. Be sure to tune in daily so not a moment of the juicy entertainment is missed.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.