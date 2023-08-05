The Young and the Restless star Camryn Grimes pregnant: See her show off her growing baby bump

Congratulations go out to The Young and the Restless star Camryn Grimes (Mariah), whose pregnant with her first child.

Camryn and her fiance Brock Powell are not only planning a wedding, but they are preparing for parenthood.

The Y&R actress used Instagram to share exciting news while proudly showing off her baby bump.

Four photos made up the Instagram post, with the first announcing that her bundle of joy will arrive in December, including several Polaroids of a pregnant Camryn.

The next three pics were close-ups of the Polaroids showing Camryn looking stunning as she cradled her growing belly.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“I guess you can add mother to my resume. ❣️,” she captioned the IG post.

It didn’t take long for the comments section of Camryn’s pregnancy announcement to become filled with congratulations from her The Young and the Restless family.

The Young and the Restless stars react to Camryn Grimes’ pregnancy

There was nothing but love for Camryn on her social media message, including her on-screen mom Sharon Case (Sharon), leaving heart emoji.

Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea), who welcomed her second child in July, wrote, “Yay!!! So happy for you!!!💛💛💛.”

Bryton James (Devon), Brytni Sarpy (Elena), Courtney Hope (Sally), and Rory Gibson (Noah) also shared emojis and kind words to react to Camryn’s happy news.

Pic credit: @camryngrimes/Instagram

Camryn’s former on-screen nemesis Hunter King (ex-Summer) showed up in the comments, writing, “Congratulations!❤️.”

Eileen Davidson (Ashley), Tracey E. Bregman (Lauren), and Michelle Stafford (Phyllis) shared their congrats and excitement for their costar, while Lauralee Bell (Christine) and Melissa Ordway (Abby) used emojis for their replies.

Pic credit: @camryngrimes/Instagram

There’s something in the water over at the hit CBS soap opera because Camryn’s the latest actress to reveal she’s expecting.

What other Y&R stars are expecting a baby this year?

As mentioned above, Melissa just welcomed her second son. However, she and Camryn aren’t the only ones expanding their family this year.

In June, Christel Khalil (Lily) slyly revealed that she was pregnant courtesy of an Instagram post with several of her costars enjoying time at the Monte Carlo TV Festival and Awards. Christel didn’t announce her pregnancy but rather just let her growing baby bump do the talking.

Neither Melissa nor Christel’s pregnancies were written into the show. Instead, Melissa has been sitting a lot to hide her bump, and Christel has either been sitting or has objects, like an oversized purse hiding her midsection.

Since Mariah and Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) just adopted a baby, Camryn’s pregnancy definitely won’t be written into the show. Y&R fans can expect to see her sitting a lot for the next few months.

This fall, the daytime drama will have to write out Camryn and Christel so they can take maternity leave. Melissa’s expected to exit in the next couple of weeks as her maternity leave has already begun.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.