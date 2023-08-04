The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Audra in crisis, Abby plays peacemaker, and Phyllis gambles

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit CBS soap opera tease new agendas and threats come to light.

This week brought more of the same for the good people of Genoa City, with a little twist or two thrown in the mix.

Adam (Mark Grossman) and Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) find dirt on Tucker (Trevor St. John) for one.

There was also Ashley (Eileen Davidson) seemingly telling Abby (Melissa Ordway) she wants to mend the rift in the Abbott family, especially where Jack (Peter Bergman) is concerned.

Those hot topics are front and center next week as things are not as they seem with either situation.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Let’s take a look at what else is happening next week on the hit daytime drama.

Phyllis makes a choice

After blackmailing Tucker, Phyllis still isn’t in the clear regarding her recent crimes. Christine (Lauralee Bell) was pretty adamant that Summer (Allison Lanier) could face criminal charges if Phyllis doesn’t plead guilty to all charges.

The fiery redhead makes a risky move next week to protect herself and her daughter. Daniel (Michael Graziadei) doesn’t agree with his mother’s actions as he wants her to step up, something Phyllis rarely ever does.

Unfortunately for Phyllis, Adam and Tucker strike a deal behind her back that proves she’s so not the one calling the shots.

More Abbott family chaos

Despite Ashley’s plea to Abby that she wants peace, she still moves forward with her plan to use Billy (Jason Thompson) as a pawn. Ashley shares her new strategy with Billy, and that means it’s game time for Billy Boy.

The Abbott heir will need to either go rogue or commit to a side. So far, Jack and Diane (Susan Walters) think his teaming up with Ashley is all part of their plan, but Billy will soon prove he’s on his own mission.

Meanwhile, Abby seeks out Jack to try and play peacemaker for her mother. Things have gotten pretty messy between Ashley and Jack, so the latter won’t believe Ashley wants to mend things.

Jack would be right, too, because Ashley keeps kicking things up a notch, and it appears she’s using her own daughter in her master plan.

Audra is in deep trouble

Thanks to Adam’s little discovery, the past is about to catch up with Audra (Zuleyka Silver). Next week Audra gets blindsided by this bit of information coming out.

Before the week’s over, Audra ends up backed into a corner, but it may not have to do with her past. News of Audra and Kyle’s (Michael Mealor) affair spreads like wildfire, and Victor (Eric Braeden) learns what they did to his granddaughter.

Will it be Tucker, Phyllis, or Victor who turns up the heat on Audra?

Tune in daily to the hit CBS daytime drama to find out!

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.