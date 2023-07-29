The Young and the Restless spoilers: Billy has news, Phyllis’ demand, Lily temps Daniel and shocked Mariah

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease battle lines are being drawn as summer heats up in Genoa City.

Things are changing on the hit CBS soap opera thanks to July sweeps month.

However, there’s still plenty of more of the same going down on Y&R.

Jack (Peter Bergman) and Ashley’s (Eileen Davidson) sibling fight has been going strong for months.

At least it’s been taking up a notch with Billy (Jason Thompson) entering the ring.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The latest preview video for daytime drama gives a look at Billy’s next more and more shake-ups in Genoa City.

Billy and Phyllis make waves

The Young and The Restless spoilers for this week revealed that Billy has second thoughts about his part in the Abbott family war.

That doesn’t seem to be the case in the video promo. Billy informs Jack and Diane (Susan Walters) that Ashley took the bait believing he and Jack are at odds. Now Ashley wants him to be a spy inside Jabot for her and Tucker (Trevor St. John).

Speaking of Tucker, Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) needs to get him off her back following the deal she made to basically not pay for any of her recent crimes. Tucker wants results, and Phyllis hasn’t been able to deliver.

Phyllis turns to an unlikely source, Adam (Mark Grossman) of all people. The fiery redhead pleads with Adam to find dirt she can use to take Tucker down.

It’s not all drama, secrets, and lies in Genoa City, though. Romance is thrown into the preview video to tease a little something for everyone on the show.

Mariah and Daniel get unexpected offers

Over with Mariah (Camryn Grimes), she is left speechless at Crimson Lights while having a chat with her mom. Sharon (Sharon Case) wants to know if Mariah would leave Jabot to come work at her new company.

Romance is in full swing for Lily (Christel Khalil) and Daniel (Michael Graziadei). In his hotel room, Lily temps and teases Daniel when she walks out and drops her robe, teasing he can draw her.

Daniel has had a lot on his plate lately because of Phyllis, so a little love in the afternoon will do him good. Y&R spoilers also spilled that Lily has an ever bigger offer for Daniel, like maybe moving with her.

Who’s ready for another must-see week of juicy entertainment on the hit daytime drama?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.