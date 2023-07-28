The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Phyllis turns to Adam, Billy’s conflicted and more drama

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit CBS soap opera tease more of the same in Genoa City.

July sweeps have ended, and August is coming in with a slow roll as the same storylines have minimal traction.

It’s all about family drama on Y&R next week, and that’s not a shock at all.

The war between Ashley (Eileen Davidson) and Jack (Eileen Davidson) is taken to the next level, thanks to Billy (Jason Thompson).

Over with the Newman family, Victor’s (Eric Braeden) latest lesson for Adam (Mark Grossman) doesn’t have the impact the mustache expected, and he doesn’t care.

That’s just a glimpse of what’s going on in Genoa City. Let’s see what else The Young and the Restless fans can expect.

Phyllis has a plan

While Victor may have had it with Adam not playing by the rules, Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) needs him to do just that. Phyllis is desperate to get out from under Tucker’s (Trevor St. John) thumb, and who better to help than Adam?

The fiery redhead pleads with Adam to help her find dirt to take down Tucker. It sounds like Adam and Phyllis reach a deal that will benefit them both.

Could it be that Adam agrees but only if Phyllis takes him up on his job offer so he has an ally at the new company?

Meanwhile, Nick (Joshua Morrow) takes charge of a situation, which could mean anything. What we do know is that Nick’s much more willing to play by Victor’s rules, at least at the moment.

Perhaps his taking control has to do with Victor offering Sally (Courtney Hope) a job. Then again, working with Adam and Sharon (Sharon Case) will be tricky, so Nick could step it up at the office.

Billy has reservations

This week, Billy agreed to work with Jack and Diane (Susan Walters) to stop Ashley and Tucker from destroying the family business. The plan falls right into place, too, because Ashley wants Billy to be her Trojan Horse at Jabot.

However, Billy becomes conflicted in more ways than one. Billy considers going rogue while also contemplating teaming up with Ashley for real.

Those Abbotts are a mess right now, including Kyle (Michael Mealor), who continues to make Summer (Allison Lanier) jealous by shoving his relationship with Audra (Zuleyka Silver) in her face.

More Y&R tidbits

In other Genoa City news, Sharon tries to persuade Mariah (Camryn Grimes) to leave Jabot and come work with her.

Plus, Lily (Camryn Grimes) and Daniel (Michael Graziadei) enjoy some romantic time as Lily makes him a very unexpected off that affects their future together.

Be sure to tune in daily so not a moment of the hit daytime drama is missed.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.