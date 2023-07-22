The Young and the Restless spoilers: Diane has a plan, Billy meets with Phyllis, and more

The Young and the Restless is ready to amp things up next week.

It’s an all-out sibling war, and the Abbotts know how to play dirty.

Things with the Newmans aren’t great either, but they are plotting silently — for now.

Phyllis’ (Michelle Stafford) return to Genoa City isn’t met with excitement but tension and putting out fires. She is tasked with a job, and if she knows what’s good for her, Diane (Susan Walters) must go!

Spoilers teased that Tucker (Trevor St. John) is on a mission, and that’s about to kick into high gear.

Here’s what to expect from the upcoming week on The Young and the Restless.

Billy meets with Phyllis

Billy (Jason Thompson) meets with Phyllis to talk to her about Summer (Allison Lanier).

Things between Summer and Kyle (Michael Mealor) are over because of her hiding the fact that Phyllis was alive from him while his mother was the suspect in her death.

Not only that, but he has moved on with Audra (Zuleyka Silver). It’s a very tense situation that got more intense this week.

Summer slapped Kyle, and Billy appears concerned and wants to alert Phyllis before things go too far.

It’s war between Jack and Ashley

The situation between Jack (Peter Bergman) and Ashley (Eileen Davidson) isn’t getting any better.

In The Young and the Restless preview video, Jack warns Diane that if they go hard against Tucker, he won’t back down and will throw everything he has at them. She isn’t worried, though.

Diane proudly reveals she doesn’t care because she has a plan. Anything she cooks up is likely problematic, but Jack seems intrigued to discover what it could be.

Meanwhile, Ashley and Tucker are living their best lives as they learn Abby (Melissa Ordway) and Devon (Bryton James) give them their blessing. Their engagement was one of convenience, but as time went on, it seemed there was more there.

Along with their blessing, Abby and Devon offer to throw the wedding in their home. Ashley and Tucker seemed stunned by the news, but the video but off before they could accept or decline.

Traci (Beth Maitland) has already attempted to mediate to no avail, so it appears it’s war between the siblings, and that means more drama to come.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.