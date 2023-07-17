The Young and the Restless spoilers: Summer slaps Kyle and faces off with Audra

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that the truth always comes out on the hit CBS soap opera.

July sweeps are barreling right along, and the marriage of Skyle is collateral damage.

The couple has separated thanks to Summer (Allison Lanier) lying about Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) being alive.

Kyle (Michael Mealor) wasted no time hitting the sheets with Audra (Zuleyka Silver) and has no plans to stop.

Last week, Summer caught a glimpse of the two having a moment.

Although Kyle called it a business meeting, Summer put two and two together and wants answers.

Summer calls out Kyle

In a previous Y&R promo video, Summer demanded to know if Kyle had sex with Audra. Kyle pushes back because they are in public, but Summer won’t back down.

The footage didn’t spill his answer. However, the latest preview shows Kyle coming clean with his wife. Summer responds by slapping her husband in the face over his cheating.

A flip of the scene shows Kyle getting steamy with Audra again, further proving that he doesn’t regret sleeping with Audra.

Speaking of Audra, she keeps her tough exterior front and center as Summer confronts the woman sleeping with her husband.

Audra gets an earful from Summer

After learning the truth from Kyle, in true soap opera fashion, Summer runs into Audra. In this case, they are both at the GAC, which seems to be the place to be in Genoa City these days.

Summer puts Audra on blast wanting to know if Kyle was random for her or if Audra sought him out. Audra snaps back at Summer, playing confident and coy, questioning why it matters.

Taking a page from her mother’s playbook, Summer reminds Audra that Kyle is still her husband.

Oh yes, Summer appears to be standing her ground and fighting for her men. Audra, though, won’t back down easily now that she has her hooks personally and professionally into Kyle.

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that this will be a tough week for Summer. Along with finding out Kyle’s a cheater, Summer is dealing with the fallout of Phyllis and her arrest.

Are you Team Summer or Team Kyle?

In other Y&R news, Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea) gave birth to her second child on Friday. The talented actress shared her happy news and the first photos of her new bundle of joy over the weekend.

You can check them out here.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.