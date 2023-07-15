The Young and the Restless spoilers: Chance and Sharon kiss and Summer demands answers from Kyle

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease July sweeps are moving right along on the hit CBS soap opera.

Only two weeks remain in sweeps month, with Y&R ramping things up to keep viewers glued to their TV screens.

This week ended with Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) in handcuffs after she finally turned herself into Chance (Conner Floyd).

In the latest preview video for the hit daytime drama, more to this story is teased.

Speaking of Chance, things heat up for him in the new footage, with a moment fans have seen coming for months.

Let’s take a look at what all of that means.

Chance and Sharon kiss

Sharon (Sharon Case) has a new lease on life professionally thanks to Cameron (Linden Ashby) leaving her his company. The Young and the Restless spoilers tease Sharon makes a big move next week, personally.

Boy does she ever, too, because, in the footage, Sharon plants a kiss on Chance. This comes after Chance expresses how thrilled he is to see Sharon happy.

Sparks have been flying with these two for months now, but will it last?

After all, she and Nick (Joshua Morrow) appear to be headed for reconciliation, and Chance has had some touching moments with Summer (Allison Lanier).

Kyle and Christine in the hot seat

Phyllis was shocked to learn that Daniel (Michael Graziadei) reached out to Heather (Vail Bloom) to take her case. Heather wastes no time pleading Phyllis’ case to Christine (Lauralee Bell).

It’s no secret that Christine hates Phyllis, which is the argument Heather uses with the DA in the video. Christine isn’t easily persuaded when it comes to Phyllis, so Heather definitely has her work cut out for her.

Summer sensed something was up with Kyle (Michael Mealor) and Audra (Zuleyka Silver) when she spotted them having a drink together. Although Kyle played it off as a business move, Summer knew it was more.

At the GAC, Summer puts Kyle on blast demanding answers about his relationship with Audra. Kyle does his best to calm her down, but nothing will stop Summer from laying into her husband.

Let’s face it, she already knows the truth but wants Kyle to say it publicly. The more Summer screams she wants the truth, the more frustrated Kyle becomes, looking as if he’s about to spill all to his wife.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.