The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Phyllis arrest drama, Victor plots, and Billy’s tested

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit CBS soap opera tease big things are happening in Genoa City.

July sweeps are half over, and Y&R plans to bring the drama until it ends.

The Abbott family rift will only get worse before sweeps month is over.

As for the Newman family, there’s always been a divide between Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and Adam (Mark Grossman), and Victor (Eric Braeden) isn’t here for it anymore.

Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) finally comes out of hiding and lands behind bars, but this story is far from over.

That’s just a snippet of what’s going down in Genoa City. Let’s see what else is happening next week on the daytime drama.

Phyllis lands in jail

After securing a deal with Tucker (Trevor St. John), Phyllis finally turns herself in, with Chance (Conner Floyd) slapping the cuffs on her to end the week. Phyllis spends time behind bars while Heather (Vail Bloom) works overtime to secure a deal for her.

It won’t be easy, though, because Christine (Lauralee Bell) isn’t a Phyllis fan and wants her to pay for her crimes.

Meanwhile, Tucker hustles to keep up his end of the deal, securing Carson’s (Walter Belenky) testimony for Phyllis. Tucker works his magic, but will it be enough to get Phyllis out of jail?

Summer (Allison Lanier) needs her mother now more than ever following a heated confrontation with Kyle (Michael Mealor) over Audra (Zuleyka Silver), so hopefully, Tucker’s plan works.

Victor springs into action

Thanks to Adam’s determination to take down Newman media, a war is brewing on the Newman front. Next week Victoria, Audra, and Nate (Sean Dominic) are in for a big shock courtesy of Adam playing dirty.

Victor has had it with his adult children acting like little kids, so he takes charge of the situation. The mustache goes to great lengths to keep this feuding from escalating.

In the past, his schemes have worked. This time around, though, Adam and Victoria are digging in their heels.

Speaking of Adam, he takes Sharon (Sharon Case) up on her offer to merge companies. Things are changing for Sharon, who makes a move in her personal life that shouldn’t surprise The Young and the Restless fans.

Billy’s loyalty in question

The return of Phyllis only adds more fuel to the fire in the war between Ashley (Eileen Davidson) and Jack (Peter Bergman). Before the week ends, Billy (Jason Thompson) is forced to make a choice regarding his sibling alliance that shakes up the Abbott family further.

Lucky for Billy, he has Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) to take his mind off his family drama. Chelsea enlists Billy to help her celebrate her new job.

It’s going to be another roller coaster of a week on the hit daytime drama. Who’s excited?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.