The Young and the Restless spoilers: Summer busts Kyle and Audra

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal time is up for Kyle (Michael Mealor) and Audra’s (Zuleyka Silver) little affair.

July sweeps have brought the breakup of Skyle.

Last week, Summer (Allison Lanier) moved out of the Abbott mansion as her marriage to Kyle imploded over her Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) lie.

Despite the dire straits of her relationship with Kyle, Summer hoped they would get back together.

It’s what the couple does, after all.

The latest preview video for Y&R teases the hope Summer had vanishes quickly when she learns Kyle’s dirty little secret.

Chance listens to Summer

This week, Summer leans on Chance (Conner Floyd) at Crimson Lights. Chance has become her sounding board amid her crumbling marriage and dealing with the Phyllis drama.

Summer acknowledges all the lies she told and how Kyle might never get past her betrayal. The detective listens intently as Summer fears Kyle may never forgive her.

A flip of the scene has Kyle staring intently at his wedding ring as he hangs at the Neil Winters Jazz Lounge. It’s almost as if he may be having second thoughts about walking away from his marriage.

Back with Chance and Summer, she’s desperate to find a way to save her relationship with Kyle. Unfortunately for Summer, she’s about to learn it just might be too late.

Summer gets a clue

At the GAC bar, Audra flirts with Kyle, no longer hiding that they are hitting the sheets. Kyle is too enamored with Audra to notice Summer staring at them.

Summer stands there stunned as she realizes that Kyle has moved on with Audra already. The gloves come off as Summer calls out Kyle for not wasting time moving on.

In true soap opera fashion, the video ends with Kyle looking intently at Summer while she confronts him.

It’s not going to be a great week for Summer. The Young and the Restless spoilers revealed that Phyllis once again puts her daughter in a bad position.

A previous promo for Y&R also shared that Michael (Christian LeBlanc) has news for Summer and Daniel (Michael Graziadei) regarding Phyllis and her hopes to return to Genoa City.

Will Kyle come clean with Summer? Will she turn to Chance after learning after discovering what Kyle did?

Those questions and more will be answered on upcoming episodes of the hit CBS soap opera.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.