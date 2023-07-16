The Young and the Restless star Melissa Claire Egan welcomes second son: See the first photos

Congratulations go out to The Young and the Restless star Melissa Claire Egan who has welcomed her second son with her husband, Matt Katrosar.

Melissa and Matt are parents to son Caden, who turns two in August.

The talented actress announced her second pregnancy last winter.

Melissa shared that the baby was a boy and that her sons would be August babies.

Well, it seems her latest bundle of joy had other plans.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Taking to Instagram, Melissa shared the exciting news that she was a mom of two.

Melissa Claire Egan welcomes her second son

Posting a series of photos, Melissa gave her fans a first look at baby Jake. All four pictures were of Melissa, Matt, and Jake in the hospital, including some moments after Jake was born.

“Meet Jake Joseph Katrosar! Born 7/14/23. Welcome to the world sweet boy. A few weeks early, but we’re so happy to have you and call you ours and love you forever!” was the caption on her Instagram post.

Melissa has been vocal regarding her fertility issues, suffering miscarriages and enduring multiple rounds of IVF. It has been a dream come true for her and Matt to give their son Caden a sibling.

It didn’t take long for the comment section of Melissa’s post to be flooded with love and happiness for her and her growing family.

The Young and the Restless stars react to Melissa Claire Egan’s baby news

Melissa’s costars were beyond thrilled for Melissa, Matt, Caden, and baby Jake.

Tracey E. Bregman and Greg Rikaart expressed love for the family, while Lauralee Bell and Courtney Hope shared congratulations on the baby news.

Pic credit: @missyclaireegan/Instagram

Eileen Davidson, Melissa Ordway, and Elizabeth Hendrickson expressed their love for Melissa and all the boys in her family. Michelle Stafford and Bryton James also popped up to share their congrats too.

Pic credit: @missyclaireegan/Instagram

Melissa Claire Egan has welcomed her second child. While the news is exciting, it does bring up the question of how and when Melissa and Chelsea will be written off the show for her maternity leave.

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease Chelsea accepting Summer’s (Allison Lanier) job offer at MarchettThishis new job may take Chelsea on a trip out of town to explain Melisa’s absence.

Whatever the reason, Y&R fans should expect Melissa to be off-screen soon and for a few months.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.