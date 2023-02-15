The Young and the Restless star Melissa Claire Egan pregnant with her second child

The Young and the Restless star Melissa Claire Egan has revealed she’s pregnant with her second child with her husband, Matt Katrosar.

Melissa and Matt are already parents to their son Caden, who turns 2 years old in August.

Soon Caden will be a big brother, and there’s a chance he might share a birthday with his sibling as his sibling is due around his birthday.

Today Melissa and Matt took to Instagram to share their exciting news.

Caden helped reveal the baby news as the toddler stood alongside his pregnant mom. However, the little tyke does look like he’s ready to take off.

Melissa looked beautiful in a casual t-shirt dress that accented her growing belly perfectly.

“Looks like we’re just destined to have August babies! So grateful and excited to be adding another cub to our family of Leo baby boys😄🦁 Caden’s gonna be a big brother!💙” wrote on the IG post, also spilling she’s expecting another son.

The post was filled with several familiar faces in the soap opera world, including some of Melissa’s Y&R costars.

Soap opera stars react to Melissa Claire Egan’s baby news

There’s no better reason to celebrate than a baby, and some of Melisa’s soap opera family used the comments section of her post to do just that.

Y&R star Greg Rikaart joked he wanted to be the one to break the news while also expressing his excitement for Melissa.

Melissa’s other colleagues that responded included Lauralee Bell calling the news “amazing” and Courtney Hope expressing her congrats, as did Susan Walters.

Y&R ladies Elizabeth Hendrickson and Tracey E. Bregman opted to use emojis instead of words in their responses.

Several other daytime fan favorites also showed their happiness for Melissa and Matt.

One Life to Life alum Kristen Alderson, Days of our Lives star Eric Martsolf and All My Children alum Lacey Chabert gushed over the news. Sofia Pernas, who briefly starred in The Young and the Restless and is married to Melissa’s good friend Justin Hartley also had something to say.

Melissa Claire Egan opens up about her fertility struggles

Although Melissa will soon be a parent of two, the road to motherhood was not easy for the actress. Melissa has been open about her journey, including suffering two miscarriages.

Last year, she was a guest on General Hospital star Maurice Benard’s State of Mind, where she shared her story further.

“I have been very vocal about it. I have had two miscarriages. It took five years for me to have my son. I have this thing called PCOS [Polycystic Ovary Syndrome]. I have this thing called Silent Endometriosis. I pretty much had everything wrong,” she expressed.

Melissa explained that it took four rounds of IVF before she became pregnant with her son. Now brunette beauty will further see her dream of a family come true this summer when she welcomes another son.

Congrats to Melissa, Matt, and Caden.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.