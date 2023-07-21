The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Victor makes a deal, angry Lauren and Sally’s offer

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit CBS soap opera tease the last week of July sweeps brings the heat.

It’s been quite an eventful month on Y&R.

The daytime drama isn’t stopping either, as things are a changing in Genoa City.

Phyllis’ (Michelle Stafford) return continues to wreak havoc on the town, especially for those who love her.

Meanwhile, the Newman family has found common ground, kind of, but the Abbotts are at war.

Next week, these storylines and more will keep The Young and the Restless fans glued to their TV screens.

Victor and Jill join forces

This week, Victor (Eric Braeden) took charge of his business to put his adult children in their place, so to speak. Adam (Mark Grossman) reluctantly agreed to Victor’s terms to work with Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Sharon (Sharon Case).

However, Adam’s not letting go of his ultimate goal, taking down Newman Media. It seems Adam isn’t the only one with an ulterior motive.

Victor makes a deal with Jill (Jess Walton). It’s another power play move leaving his children and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) shocked. That’s not all either, because the rumor mill is buzzing that Victor fires Kyle (Michael Mealor) and Audra (Zuleyka Silver) once he learns of their affair.

There could be some truth to this because Audra sees a different side to Kyle, putting a damper on the good time they have been having.

Phyllis is playing with fire

Teaming up with Tucker (Trevor St. John) seemed to be Phyllis’s best option to return to Genoa City and stay out of jail. The truth is, though, Phyllis is once again backed into a corner, and she can’t manipulate her way out of it.

Tucker and Ashley (Eileen Davidson) want results, so Phyllis steps it up to get rid of Diane (Susan Walters) and befriend Jack (Peter Bergman). Things go from bad to worse for Phyllis when she reunites with a furious Lauren (Tracey E. Bregman).

Oh yes, this bestie reunion is filled with fireworks as Lauren unleashes her anger on her friend.

Other Y&R news

Elsewhere in Genoa City, Sally (Courtney Hope) gets a new job offer that could have her working with the last person she expected. It sounds like she either gets a job offer from Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan), who now works with Summer (Allison Lanier) at Marchetti, or Adam.

All of this, plus Ashley and Jack, move forward with their plans to destroy each other while Billy (Jason Thompson) does his best to navigate these choppy waters.

Who’s ready for another exciting week in Genoa City?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.