The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Jack’s power play, Victor and Nikki plot, and wedding chaos

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit CBS soap opera tease enough is enough in Genoa City.

It’s wedding time for Ashley (Eileen Davidson) and Tucker (Trevor St. John).

In true Y&R fashion, the wedding festivities will not go as planned, and Jack (Peter Bergman) plays a part in that.

The other focus for next week is all about the Newman family.

Victor (Eric Braeden) and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) have had enough of the business drama, especially when it comes to Nate (Sean Dominic), Audra (Zuleyka Silver), and Adam (Mark Grossman).

Next week lines are drawn in the sand for the Abbott family and the Newman clan, leaving many blindsided.

Nikki and Victor make a plan

They may not always be on the same page, but now, Victor and Nikki are strategizing like the power duo they are.

Victor loses his patience with Adam in another face-off where the mustache reminds his son who’s in charge. Over with Sally (Courtney Hope), she ends up in Victor’s line of fire, too, and that’s bad news for her.

Despite her parents plotting and taking charge, Victoria (Amelia Heinle) makes her own move by changing the rules. Perhaps this has to do with Nate since Victoria finally gets her man to come clean.

Before the week is over, Nate catches Victoria off-guard, and it’s a game-changer for the couple.

Jack has tricks up his sleeve

This week, Jack and Ashley made peace, so to speak, for the sake of the family, as Abby (Melissa Ordway) mediated. Jack agreed to attend Ashley’s wedding if Diane (Susan Walters) could attend.

Ashley agreed, and the decision will come back to bite her because Jack makes a power play that will be unleashed at the wedding. Jack brokers a deal with the last person anyone expects that causes destruction in the family.

Lucky for Jack, he’s got good old Diane, who sticks by his side through the latest drama. Billy (Jason Thompson), though, remains caught in the middle of his siblings, and the struggle begins to get the best of him.

Other Y&R news

Elsewhere in Genoa City, Audra sees Kyle (Michael Mealor) in a whole new light, while Nick (Joshua Morrow) makes a shocking discovery that leaves him blindsided. This leads him to turn to Sharon (Sharon Case), forcing the two exes to make an imperative decision.

Connor (Judah Mackey) tests Chelsea’s (Melissa Claire Egan) parenting skills when he continues to act out. It sounds like this comes after Chelsea reveals she has to leave town to coincide with Melissa’s maternity leave.

Who’s ready for another drama-filled week of the hit soap opera?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.