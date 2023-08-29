The Young and the Restless spoilers: Michael Damian returns as Danny Romalotti for extended run

The Young and the Restless fans have been given some exciting news as summer comes to an end.

Michael Damian is returning as Danny Romanlotti.

The rock star isn’t just popping in for a hot second, either.

Y&R revealed Michael is slated to have an extended run on the hit CBS soap opera.

The last time Danny returned was for the big Genoa City gala last year, which coincided with The Young and the Restless’ 50th anniversary.

A lot has happened since then, making this the perfect time for Danny to return to town.

News broke today that Michael will be back as Danny starting Thursday, September 28. The hit daytime drama isn’t sharing any details regarding Michael’s return other than that the actor will be around for a while.

We do know that there is one very good reason for Danny to come home. The fallout of Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) faking her own death.

Phyllis didn’t just fake her death but also roped Summer (Allison Lanier) and Daniel (Michael Graziadei) into her latest scheme. Daniel could undoubtedly use his father as he deals with his mother and some personal life issues that are on the horizon.

The Young and the Restless spoilers teased that Lily (Christel Khalil) gets jealous after Daniel and Heather (Vail Bloom) reconnect.

Aside from Daniel needing him, Danny being back in town will also give Y&R fans a good old-fashioned showdown between Danny and Phyllis over her actions.

Who doesn’t love that?

Lauralee Bell and Michael Damian tease his The Young and the Restless return

Hot on the heels of the news Michael is back, his good friend and costar, Lauralee Bell (Christine), took to Instagram to react to the exciting news.

Lauralee shared two slides in her Instagram post. The first was a video of Lauralee shaking her head yes before holding up a sign that read, “Keep Calm and Rock On.”

A second slide was a throwback pic of her, Michael, and Michelle from back in the day.

“Yup! It’s true! @therealmichaeldamian is returning to @youngandrestlesscbs, and this time for more than a day!!! Yay!!!” she wrote on the IG post.

Michael also used Instagram to announce he’s returning to his old stomping ground at Y&R.

“Thanks to you all Danny is back in Genoa City! @youngandrestlesscbs @lauralee_bell,” he shared as a caption of a picture of him as Danny.

The return of Michale and Daniel certainly gives Y&R fans something to look forward to this fall.

Who’s ready to have Danny on the small screen again?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.