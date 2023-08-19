The Young and the Restless spoilers: Kyle calls out Victoria, Sharon has a request, and shocked Lily

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal some unexpected twists hit the CBS soap opera as summer nears the end.

Things have been moving at a slow pace since July sweeps ended.

Unfortunately for fans, that’s not changing anytime soon.

As Y&R gears up for fall drama, the show appears to be setting the stage for a big shake-up in Genoa City.

The latest promo video for the hit daytime drama teases just what that means.

Plus, some new storylines are brewing that might surprise fans.

Kyle under fire

It was only a matter of time before someone from the Newman family took aim at Kyle’s (Michael Mealor) relationship with Audra (Zuleyka Silver). After all, Kyle has been technically cheating on Summer (Allison Lanier).

The preview video teases that Victoria (Amelia Heinle) is putting Kyle in the hot seat. Kyle calls out Victoria in a meeting for testing him with all of her questions about Audra.

Now in light of Audra getting Nate (Sean Dominic) involved in her Adam (Mark Grossman) blackmail drama, Victoria’s questions seem to have more to do with that than her niece Summer.

Esther and Lily are stunned

Over at Crimson Lights, Esther (Kate Linder) meets with Sharon (Sharon Case) to discuss the latter’s new business venture. Esther comments on how busy Sharon will run the coffee house and the company.

It turns out that’s exactly why Sharon wanted to meet with Esther. The Young and the Restless spoilers revealed Esther leans on Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) while making a big decision.

Perhaps Sharon will enlist Esther to run Crimson Lights so she can focus on the company with Adam and Nick (Joshua Morrow).

A flip of the scene has Heather (Vail Bloom) meeting with Daniel (Michael Graziadei) to discuss her future in Genoa City. Heather’s thinking about sticking around town but wanted to know Daniel’s thoughts.

Daniel thinks it’s fantastic and grabs her hand just as Lily (Christel Khalil) walks in, spying the intimate moment. Lily certainly doesn’t look pleased to see Daniel with his ex, which could lead to a big gamble she takes.

The writers appear to be setting the stage for a little love triangle by having Val stay in town. Let’s be honest, Lily and Daniel are kind of a snooze fest, so throwing Val into the mix might be just what’s needed to make them more entertaining.

What are your thoughts on all things Y&R these days?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.