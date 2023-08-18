The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Lily’s big gamble, Victor challenges Nick, and Chloe helps

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit CBS soap opera tease it’s all about making choices in Genoa City.

August has been a slow burn on Y&R, that’s for sure.

However, as the summer months wind down in the next couple of weeks, the hit daytime drama should be ramping things up.

Next week, The Young and the Restless shifts its focus a bit with Esther (Kate Linder) leaning on her daughter Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson).

Lily (Christel Khalil) also faces an unexpected situation that has her taking a gamble.

Let’s take a look at what’s coming up on Y&R next week.

Chloe gives Esther advice

After being MIA for a while, Esther is back on screen and gets an unexpected offer from Sharon (Sharon Case), of all people. It sounds like Sharon has a business proposition for Esther.

The last time Y&R fans saw Esther, she was working at Chancellor-Winters. Esther will struggle with whether to stay or join Sharon’s new business venture.

This is where Chloe comes in, and she is nothing but encouraging to her mother. Chloe and Esther have a nice bonding moment as Esther ponders her future.

Victor takes on another son

Adam (Mark Grossman) was on the receiving end of Victor’s (Eric Braeden) wrath after the blackmail debacle with Audra (Zuleyka Silver) this week. Next up, Nick gets an earful from his father before Victor issues his son a challenging request.

However, considering Victor pulled back his job offer to Sally (Courtney Hope), Nick isn’t thrilled with his father. That won’t matter to Victor, who puts pressure on Nick to follow his request, or rather, demand.

No doubt, the challenge Nick faces has everything to do with Adam and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) pushing Victor to cut ties with his black sheep son.

More Genoa City tidbits

Elsewhere in Genoa City, Lily takes a big risk next week after witnessing a tender moment between Daniel (Michael Graziadei) and his ex Heather (Vail Bloom).

The CBS soap opera will be setting the stage soon for Lily’s exit to allow Christel to go on maternity leave, so her gamble may have to do with that.

Over with Chance (Conner Floyd), he takes on a new role at the Genoa City Police Department.

Now that Paul (Doug Davidson) has retired, Chance likely gets his position as police commissioner. Chance also faces new developments in his personal life as he grows closer to Summer (Allison Lanier).

All of this, plus Kyle (Michael Mealor) lands in the hot seat when Victoria (Amelia Heinle) grills him over recent events. The question is, does Victoria question him about business or his current fling with Audra?

Be sure to tune in daily to find out the answer to that question and more on the hit daytime drama.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.